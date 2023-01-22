US
At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury, Veronica Rocha, Seán Federico O'Murchú and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:20 p.m. ET, January 22, 2023
41 min ago

Law enforcement to hold news conference about shooting at 7:30 p.m. ET

A news conference to discuss the mass shooting in Monterey Park will be held at 4:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. ET) at Monterey Park City Hall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The speakers will include Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, Homicide Bureau Captain Andrew Meyer and Monterey Park Chief of Police Scott Wiese, according to the LASD.

1 hr 31 min ago

Here's how governors are reacting to the Monterey Park mass shooting

From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn

Leaders across the US shared messages of support for the community of Monterey Park, California, after Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a dance studio.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy:

“When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way," Murphy tweeted. "All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, CA. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee:

“My heart goes out to the victims, survivors, and the families affected by another senseless mass shooting," McKee said in a message shared on social media. "Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of celebration with friends and family, not heart break. We must do all we can to stop the scourge of gun violence in America.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee:

“Again. Another moment of celebration & community stolen by someone intent on violence & destruction," Inslee tweeted. "This time on the eve of Lunar New Year in a community where 65% of residents are Asian American. Our hearts go out to Monterey Park as we await more info.” 

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox:

"We mourn with the Asian American community and all those affected by the terrible tragedy in Monterey Park, CA," Cox said in a statement. "As the investigation of this heinous crime continues, we pray for the victims and send the support of all Utahns."

2 hr 24 min ago

Standoff in Torrance is over, sheriff's department says

From CNN's Chris Boyette

 

The standoff in Torrance, California, involving a white cargo van, which fit the description of a vehicle of interest from Saturday night's shooting in Monterey Park, is over, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) tweeted.

“SEB SWAT operation for an armed suspect in Torrance has concluded. Neighborhood safe," the bureau said.

No additional information was provided.

2 hr 47 min ago

A tactical team is searching the van from the Torrance standoff

A tactical team searches a white cargo van during a standoff with officers in Torrance, California on Sunday.
A tactical team searches a white cargo van during a standoff with officers in Torrance, California on Sunday. (KABC)

A law enforcement tactical team has moved in and started searching a white cargo van that was involved in a standoff with officers in Torrance, California.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate KABC showed officers approaching the van with rifles drawn. One officer was seen breaking the passenger side window, then reaching inside and opening the door. Officers then opened the side doors and started searching the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources earlier told CNN that the van is potentially linked to the Monterey Park mass shooting. Officers heard what they believed was the sound of the driver shooting himself during a standoff that started after officers pulled the van over, the sources said.

Asked about the standoff, which was still ongoing as Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna held a news conference Sunday afternoon, the sheriff said he didn't yet know if the person in the van was the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at a dance studio.

Torrance is a city in Los Angeles County's South Bay region, located about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park.

3 hr 31 min ago

Sheriff explains why his department has not yet released suspect's name

While law enforcement officials have released a photo of the suspect in the Monterey Park, California, mass shooting, the Los Angeles County sheriff declined to publicly name him at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Asked by reporters why he was not sharing the man's name, Sheriff Robert Luna said:

"It is a priority to apprehend this person. And we have a lot of resources throughout this entire region, and we believe if we are putting his name out, that will inhibit our ability to potentially arrest the suspect if he's out there — or maybe flee."

"Please be patient with us," Luna continued. "We're going to keep our word that we're going to continuously update you. Because the community, I understand, they're thirsty for information."

Luna said the photo was released because, "from a public safety perspective, we want people to see who this is, and then give us any information that they may have about his whereabouts."

3 hr 16 min ago

Sheriff says community center will offer resources for victims and their families

People look at the scene near the shooting in Monterey Park, California, Sunday.
People look at the scene near the shooting in Monterey Park, California, Sunday. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna offered support for survivors and the families of the victims in the Monterey Park mass shooting during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Luna said a victim resource center has been established at the community's Langley Senior Center.

"As we're looking for the suspect, we will not forget the victims and survivors," Luna told reporters.

He said that workers at the resource center can help anyone still trying to reunify with a loved one who was at the dance studio where the shooting took place, and that psychological services will be offered.

"You can just imagine the trauma they experienced," Luna said of those who were at the studio.
3 hr 32 min ago

Sheriff: We don't know if driver in Torrance standoff is Monterey Park shooter

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks at a press conference about the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks at a press conference about the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Sunday. (CNN)

Authorities don't know if a driver of a cargo van involved in a standoff situation in Torrance, California, is linked to the Monterey Park mass shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

"I want to address also that there is a tactical incident, that is occurring in the city of Torrance, that is being covered. People have asked, 'Is that your suspect?' We don't know," Luna said during a news conference.

He continued, "As I said earlier, today, we had a vehicle that was described as a white box van, I guess you would say, a van of interest. And there is a van that looks just like what was described to us in the city of Torrance. It is a barricaded suspect situation, we are working with one of our partner agencies in the Torrance Police Department to resolve that. We believe there is a person inside of that vehicle. We don't know what their condition is but we will handle that in the safest manner that we possibly can."

Luna went on to say that the driver of the white cargo van could possibly be the shooting suspect, "but at this point, if we are doing our jobs correctly, we are not only looking at that situation or scenario, but we are making sure that we are looking at any and every possibility."

He asked and encouraged community members if they have any information on the shooting suspect to please come forward.

The sheriff's office released photos of the shooting suspect earlier today on social media.

4 hr ago

Police say driver of cargo van involved in Torrance standoff may have shot himself

From CNN's John Miller

The standoff in Torrance, California, began when police tried to stop a white cargo van that fit the description of a vehicle of interest from the Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park, law enforcement sources tell CNN, citing preliminary information.

As officers gave commands for the occupant to exit the van, they heard what they believe was the sound of the driver shooting himself, the sources said.

Officers have surrounded the van, and it appears they may be moving toward a tactical approach to ensure the driver is not still alive and armed inside.

Torrance is a city in Los Angeles County's South Bay region, located about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park.

3 hr 21 min ago

Sheriff releases photos of mass shooting suspect 

The released images of the mass shooting suspect from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office.
The released images of the mass shooting suspect from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released photos of the suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting.

Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted photos of the man and noted that investigators identified him as a homicide suspect who should be considered "armed and dangerous."

View the tweet: