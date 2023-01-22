Police are in a standoff in Torrance believed to be connected to the Monterey Park mass shooting 

Police vehicles surround a white van during a standoff in Torrence, California, Sunday. (OnScene.TV)

There is an ongoing police standoff in Torrance, California, that is believed to be associated with the investigation into the Monterey Park shooting, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Torrance is a city in Los Angeles County's South Bay region, located about 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park.

An employee at a store across the street from the standoff told CNN they were told to lockdown.

The employee said they have been on lockdown since around 11:45 a.m. local time, when a police officer came in and told them to remain inside. The employee said the entire shopping complex, which includes a PetSmart, Walmart and Hobby Lobby — in addition to other smaller stores — is locked down.

Customers and employees are currently hunkered down inside the store until they receive an all clear.