Sunday's Lunar New Year festival canceled in Monterey Park, California

Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, happened near a Lunar New Year festival celebration. The event that was scheduled to be extended into Sunday is now canceled, according to Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Weise.
"The festival that occurred Saturday also extended to Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims, we are canceling the event that's going to happen later today. The Lunar festival here in Monterey Park has been canceled," he told reporters at a news conference.