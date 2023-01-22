Sunday's Lunar New Year festival canceled in Monterey Park, California

The mass shooting that left at least 10 dead happened at a dance location in Monterey Park, California, according to Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

CNN spoke to people on the scene, and CNN reporter Camila Bernal reported: "I talked to witnesses here on the scene who told me that this is a popular dance club. People regularly come here on the weekends. We also know that they were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. So as these celebrations were going on, these shots rang out."

When asked if there was any other location, Meyer said police are aware of another incident in Alhambra, California, which neighbors Monterey Park, and they are investigating if it is connected to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

This is where Monterey Park is located in California