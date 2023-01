Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department speaks at a press conference Sunday morning. (CNN)

The suspect in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, "fled the scene and remains outstanding," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He urged anyone with information regarding this incident to "call LA sheriff's homicide at 323-890-5500. Or if you prefer to remain anonymous, call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477."