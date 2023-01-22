7 victims of Monterey Park mass shooting remain hospitalized

A coroner official investigates the scene of a van believed to be tied to the Monterey Park ballroom shooting on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Police discovered "several pieces of evidence" inside a van used by the suspect that linked him to the location of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said evidence that linked the suspect to Monterey Park, as well as to nearby Alhambra, was discovered as police searched the vehicle after the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In addition, a handgun was discovered inside the van, he said.

Luna had earlier said that a group of people wrestled a gun away from an armed man at a dance studio in Alhambra shortly after the Monterey Park shooting, and police were investigating whether the incidents were related.