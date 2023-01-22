7 victims of Monterey Park mass shooting remain hospitalized

Leaders across the US shared messages of support for the community of Monterey Park, California, after Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a dance studio.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy:
“When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way," Murphy tweeted. "All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, CA. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee:
“My heart goes out to the victims, survivors, and the families affected by another senseless mass shooting," McKee said in a message shared on social media. "Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of celebration with friends and family, not heart break. We must do all we can to stop the scourge of gun violence in America.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee:
“Again. Another moment of celebration & community stolen by someone intent on violence & destruction," Inslee tweeted. "This time on the eve of Lunar New Year in a community where 65% of residents are Asian American. Our hearts go out to Monterey Park as we await more info.”
Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox:
"We mourn with the Asian American community and all those affected by the terrible tragedy in Monterey Park, CA," Cox said in a statement. "As the investigation of this heinous crime continues, we pray for the victims and send the support of all Utahns."