24 min ago

JUST IN: A verdict has been reached

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband’s ex-wife.

The verdict is set to be read at 2:45 p.m. ET, according to a statement from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.

1 min ago

Body of daughter was "a mass of bone and tissue" and son was duct-taped, prosecution and witnesses say

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker

Investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in Salem, Idaho, on June 9, 2020.
Investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in Salem, Idaho, on June 9, 2020. John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register/AP/FILE

During opening statements in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell in April, the prosecution described how the remains of her teenage daughter Tylee Ryan were found:

"You will hear it described as a mass of bone and tissue. That’s what was left of this beautiful young woman. The defendant’s daughter," Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said, according to East Idaho News.

The body of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow was wrapped in a plastic bag, according to Blake.

JJ Vallow’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, was the first witness to take the stand during the trial, testifying that her regular phone calls with her grandson dropped off after the death of Vallow Daybell’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, CNN affiliate East Idaho News reported.

The grandmother said the last conversation she had with JJ was on August 10, 2019, when she spoke to him during a short call that lasted less than a minute. She said she attempted over the next few months to contact her grandson, but never got any response from Vallow Daybell.

The children’s disappearance became national news after Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Vallow, abruptly left Idaho following questioning by police about the whereabouts of Tylee and JJ, and about the recent death of Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell in October 2019.

More details: Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo, testifying in August 2020 at a preliminary hearing for Daybell, said JJ was buried in a black plastic bag in red pajamas and black socks and with a white and blue blanket on top of him.

Hermosillo said he observed "several layers of duct tape tightly wrapped" around the boy’s head, from his chin to his forehead.

JJ also had duct tape wrapped over his elbows, arms and hands, Hermosillo said in court, and his wrists and ankles were bound with the tape.

Both Vallow Daybell and Daybell have pleaded not guilty.

5 min ago

Lori Vallow Daybell was driven by "money, power, and sex," prosecutors alleged during trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Emma Tucker, Ashley R. Williams and Steve Almasy

Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department

An Idaho mother who is accused of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her husband’s ex-wife was motivated by "money, power and sex," prosecutors said during opening statements in Lori Vallow Daybell's month-long trial, which began on April 10, according to CNN affiliate East Idaho News.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the deaths as well as grand theft for collecting government benefits on behalf of her children after they were killed, according to an indictment.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Thursday, Madison County prosecuting attorney Rob Wood urged the jury to convict Vallow Daybell on every count in closing arguments.

“You must convict her,” Wood said Thursday as the courtroom saw images of Vallow Daybell’s children, East Idaho News reported.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake told the jury in April that Vallow Daybell "used money, power, and sex to get what she wanted. It didn’t matter what it was," CNN affiliate East Idaho News reported.

The sensational case, featured in a Netflix true-crime documentary last year, involves the deaths of a number of family members and claims Vallow Daybell and her husband had apocalyptic religious beliefs.

Two of Vallow Daybell’s children from previous marriages — Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7 — were last seen on different days in September 2019. Shortly after that, she married Chad Daybell, whose ex-wife Tammy Daybell died in her sleep in October 2019.

"The defendant will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wants – and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake said, according to East Idaho News.

25 min ago

Defense for Vallow Daybell argued there isn't enough evidence to convict her

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Emma Tucker, Ashley R. Williams and Steve Almasy

Before resting their case in the trail of Lori Vallow Daybell on Tuesday, the defense made a motion called Rule 29 seeking judgment of acquittal before the case is handed to the jury, on the grounds the case lacked sufficient evidence to warrant the charges, CNN affiliate KBOI-TV reported. Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion on all counts Thursday.

Jim Archibald, an attorney for Vallow Daybell, told the jury in April that prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to prove her guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Did she kill or did she assist or did she encourage or did she command? They (prosecutors) aren’t sure what happened – but they want you to be sure," Archibald told the jury, according to East Idaho News.

"The evidence will show Lori was a kind and loving mother," he also said.

In closing arguments Thursday, Archibald said, "No one here thinks Lori actually killed anyone, that’s why she’s being charged with conspiracy."

"If you find her guilty, will that bring the kids back? Nope. If you find her not guilty, will that bring the kids back? Nope," Archibald said, according to East Idaho News.

The charges: Vallow Daybell has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the deaths as well as grand theft for collecting government benefits on behalf of her children after they were killed

29 min ago

What to know about the investigation into Lori Vallow Daybell and the deaths of multiple family members

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Emma Tucker, Ashley R. Williams and Steve Almasy

The charges against Lori Vallow Daybell are part of a sprawling investigation that has stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii, picked up connections to a deep religious ideology and raised new questions about the deaths of other family members.

Two of Vallow Daybell’s children from previous marriages, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, were last seen on different days in September 2019. Shortly after that, she married Chad Daybell, whose ex-wife Tammy Daybell had died several weeks prior.

In late November 2019, relatives asked police in Rexburg, Idaho, to do a welfare check on JJ because they hadn’t talked to him recently. Police didn’t find him at the family’s house but did see Vallow Daybell and Daybell, who said JJ was staying with a family friend in Arizona, according to authorities.

When police returned the next day to serve a search warrant, the couple was gone. They were ultimately found in Hawaii in January 2020.

In June 2020, law enforcement officials found the remains of Tylee and JJ on Daybell’s property in Fremont County, Idaho. Vallow Daybell and Daybell were indicted on murder charges in May 2021.

Daybell, Vallow Daybell and her brother Alex Cox conspired to kill the children and Daybell’s ex-wife, according to the indictment.

Vallow Daybell won’t face the death penalty if convicted, a judge ruled last month. Daybell’s trial will be held separately. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other charges: Vallow Daybell has separately been charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit murder in the July 2019 death of her estranged husband Charles Vallow. He was fatally shot by her brother Alex Cox, who later died in December 2019.

CNN has reached out to prosecutors regarding those charges.

