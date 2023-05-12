The charges against Lori Vallow Daybell are part of a sprawling investigation that has stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii, picked up connections to a deep religious ideology and raised new questions about the deaths of other family members.
Two of Vallow Daybell’s children from previous marriages, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, were last seen on different days in September 2019. Shortly after that, she married Chad Daybell, whose ex-wife Tammy Daybell had died several weeks prior.
In late November 2019, relatives asked police in Rexburg, Idaho, to do a welfare check on JJ because they hadn’t talked to him recently. Police didn’t find him at the family’s house but did see Vallow Daybell and Daybell, who said JJ was staying with a family friend in Arizona, according to authorities.
When police returned the next day to serve a search warrant, the couple was gone. They were ultimately found in Hawaii in January 2020.
In June 2020, law enforcement officials found the remains of Tylee and JJ on Daybell’s property in Fremont County, Idaho. Vallow Daybell and Daybell were indicted on murder charges in May 2021.
Daybell, Vallow Daybell and her brother Alex Cox conspired to kill the children and Daybell’s ex-wife, according to the indictment.
Vallow Daybell won’t face the death penalty if convicted, a judge ruled last month. Daybell’s trial will be held separately. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Other charges: Vallow Daybell has separately been charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit murder in the July 2019 death of her estranged husband Charles Vallow. He was fatally shot by her brother Alex Cox, who later died in December 2019.
CNN has reached out to prosecutors regarding those charges.
Konstantin Toropin contributed reporting to this post.