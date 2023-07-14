The suspect in some of the Gilgo Beach serial killings, Rex Heuermann, has been charged by a grand jury with six counts of murder, according to the bail application the Suffolk County District Attorney plans on submitting.

Heuermann's charges stem from the deaths of three of the four members of the “Gilgo Four," women whose bodies were discovered along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010.

Heuermann faces first and second-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello, according to the bail application provided by the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say they are asking for remand without bail based in part on the "heinous nature of these serial murders" and the "planning and forethought" that went into the crimes.

They also accused Heuermann of recently searching online for "sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives," as well as conducting "counter-surveillance" related to the criminal investigation.

Prosecutors also note his alleged “use of fictitious names, burner email and cellphone accounts, and his access to and history of possessing firearms,” as part of their request for remand.