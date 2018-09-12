Apple's big revealBrenna Cammeron, Penelope Patsuris
Swords and basketballs
From CNN's Heather Kelly and Jordan Valinsky
Apple says the "next generation of apps" will work thanks to its new A12 Bionic chip. What's that mean? Lot of speedier games for AR, like NBA star Steve Nash's new app Homecourt. It uses machine learning to evaluate your shooting.
Finally, we meet the new iPhone
From CNN's Jordan Valinsky
The next edition of the iPhone is here. Dubbed the iPhone XS (pronounced Ten-S), the new phone has major changes inside, including a faster processor and more storage.
Apple is also launching the iPhone XS Max, which features a huge 6.5-inch screen.
Both phones have dazzling displays and improved stereo sound thanks to beefed up speakers.
CEO Tim Cook said the phones are “by far the most advanced" phones ever created.
FitBit caught flat-footed
From CNN's Jordan Valinsky
The redesigned Apple Watch is giving Fitbit investors heart palpitations. Fitbit's stock is down more than 3% thanks to the watch's new raft of unique features.
Prices start at...
From CNN Money
Now the Apple Watch can save your life. Seriously.
From CNN's Brian Stelter
The new Apple Watch will take electrocardiograms for its users. It’s one of several new features to promote heart health. The watch will also alert users if their heart rate seems to be too low, or if they might have atrial fibrillation.
The president of the American Heart Association, Dr. Ivor J. Benjamin, is on stage now, applauding Apple’s “commitment to health.”
He says that “capturing meaningful data about a person’s heart in real time is changing the way we practice medicine.”
The electrocardiogram, or ECG, involves a 30 second test. The results will be stored in the health app.
And all of these heart-health the features have received FDA clearance.
A new Apple Watch, natch
From CNN's Brian Stelter and Heather Kelly
The big news about Apple Watch series four so far: A 30% larger screen size that goes to the edge of the device and has curved corners. It's 4mm thinner, too. “So there’s actually less total volume than in series three.” The dial on the side, called the digital crown, has haptic feedback, meaning you can feel vibrations on it.
The company is also pitching a brand new watch face with more customizations. Want to add photos of your family members or friends? You can do that, and then click on their face to contact them.
The new watch can also detect a fall and call for help:
Tim Cook screwed up
From CNN's Heather Kelly
Twitter lit up a few minutes ahead of the event kickoff with what looked like a mistaken DM from Apple CEO Tim Cook:
Of course, Tim Cook would never use Twitter DMs. Or make a mistake. It was a setup! Apple kicked off its event with a cheesy video showing an employee rushing to get a mysterious briefcase to Tim Cook. It was his clicker for today's presentation.
A first timer's first impression
From CNN's Brian Stelter
I'm a first-timer here. My first time at an Apple product launch event. So I'm seeing how the company tries to seduce us...
First impressions: Each and every detail matters. That's how Apple sucks you in. When you're walking up to the one year old Steve Jobs Theater, mood music is piped through speakers hidden in the grass. You sense that it's getting louder as you reach the theater doors. You can't help but laugh at the number of people pulling out their iPhones for photos at the entrance. Heading in now!