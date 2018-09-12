The next edition of the iPhone is here. Dubbed the iPhone XS (pronounced Ten-S), the new phone has major changes inside, including a faster processor and more storage.

Apple is also launching the iPhone XS Max, which features a huge 6.5-inch screen.

Both phones have dazzling displays and improved stereo sound thanks to beefed up speakers.

CEO Tim Cook said the phones are “by far the most advanced" phones ever created.