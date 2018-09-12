less than 1 min ago

Apple

Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of Apple's autumn launch event.

What we got: Pricy new iPhones with flashy new camera features, a "budget priced" $799 iPhone XR, and a heart-focused refresh of the company's 3-year-old smartwatch.

Notably missing from the lineup: Apple's long-awaited wireless charging pad and refreshed AirPods.

Take a look at all the latest goodies here.