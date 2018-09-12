Live TV
Brenna Cammeron, Penelope Patsuris
Updated less than 1 min ago3:25 p.m. ET, September 12, 2018
Our live coverage has ended.

That's a wrap!

From CNN's Brenna Cammeron

Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of Apple's autumn launch event.

What we got: Pricy new iPhones with flashy new camera features, a "budget priced" $799 iPhone XR, and a heart-focused refresh of the company's 3-year-old smartwatch.

Notably missing from the lineup: Apple's long-awaited wireless charging pad and refreshed AirPods.

Take a look at all the latest goodies here.

Here are your Apple save-the-dates

From CNN's Jordan Valinsky

Are you confused on when all the sparkly things Apple just announced come out?

Here’s a guide:

  • iPhone XS and XS Max pre-orders start Sept. 14 and ship on Sept. 21.
  • iPhone XR will be available for pre-order on Oct. 19 and ship on Oct. 26.
  • iOS 12 will be released on Sept. 17.
  • HomePod and tvOS software updates also come out Sept. 17.
  • macOS Mojave will come out on Sept. 24.

This is the first iPhone that's more than $1,000

From CNN's Heather Kelly

Prices for the new iPhone range from $749 to $1,099. (Apple's iPhone X was $999)

On the bright side, an iPhone 7 is now $449, and an 8 is now $599.

Surprise bonus iPhone!

From CNN's Jordan Valinsky

A first look at the Apple XR.

Apple's surprise announcement: The new iPhone XR. It's 6.1 inches with a bright LCD screen and comes in a variety of colors including, white, black, blue, coral and red. It's missing a home button, and instead will be activated by swiping.

The new phone also has a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera. Prices will start at $749.

It's available in a multitude of colors - a far cry from the white and black options we're used to seeing.

Now recycling is free

From CNN's Jordan Valinsky

Apple is launching a recycling program called GiveBack. The company will buy your old devices if it's in good condition or recycle them for free if it's not usable. It also reiterated that it's now completely powered by clean energy.

New iPhone camera is pretty snappy

From CNN's Brenna Cammeron

The iPhone camera is the most popular camera in the world, says Apple's Phil Schiller. Now, it's even better.

There's a buzzword for these iPhone cameras that might be familiar to photo experts, but it's new to most of us: bokeh.

That refers to the amount of blur delivered in the out-of-focus parts of an image. The new iPhone allows you to adjust the level of bokeh post-production:

Schiller says this is a new era of photography -- "computational photography."

Swords and basketballs

From CNN's Heather Kelly and Jordan Valinsky

Apple says the "next generation of apps" will work thanks to its new A12 Bionic chip. What's that mean? Lot of speedier games for AR, like NBA star Steve Nash's new app Homecourt. It uses machine learning to evaluate your shooting.

Finally, we meet the new iPhone

From CNN's Jordan Valinsky

The next edition of the iPhone is here. Dubbed the iPhone XS (pronounced Ten-S), the new phone has major changes inside, including a faster processor and more storage.

Apple is also launching the iPhone XS Max, which features a huge 6.5-inch screen.

Both phones have dazzling displays and improved stereo sound thanks to beefed up speakers.

CEO Tim Cook said the phones are “by far the most advanced" phones ever created.

The also have a better battery. Apple says the iPhone XS battery will last 30 minutes longer than the X. The battery for the XS Max will last up to an hour and a half longer.