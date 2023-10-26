October 25, 2023 - Lewiston, Maine mass shootings

A shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, left 18 dead and 13 more injured Wednesday evening after a gunman opened fire on a bowling alley and a restaurant.

Lewiston is a sprawling residential and industrial area just off the Maine Turnpike and is home to two hospitals and the private liberal arts school Bates College. It’s a largely working-class community, with a median household income of about $48,000 and in which about 16% of the population lives in poverty, according to the US Census.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills governor, who met her husband in Lewiston, described it as a “special place.”

“It’s a close-knit community with a long history of hard work, of persistence, of faith, of opening its big heart to people everywhere,” Mills said. “This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security. No city does, no state, no people.”

President Joe Biden has spoken by phone with Maine lawmakers and “offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack,” the White House said in a statement.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline is “heartbroken for our city and our people,” he said. “Lewiston is known for our strength and grit and we will need both in the days to come.”

Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Shanna Cox on Thursday called the scene of both attacks “family locations.”

“It was family league activity at the bowling alley. The likeliness of this having direct impact for so many here is so real.”

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque lost friends in the shooting, he told “CNN This Morning.” A teenager who went to school with his son was shot and is expected to recover, he said.

“There’s going to be very few people in this community that have not been touched by this,” he said. “It’s going to be with me for the rest of my life, and it’s really hard for me to explain that.”

“The other folks that I knew that were there either as witnesses or family members of witnesses; it’s obviously traumatic,” Levesque said. “The bright spot was seeing individuals reunified with their loved ones after not knowing for so long, but on the on the other side, the ones that were waiting and waiting, probably would never be reunified.”