Heavily armed police walk near near the boat launch near the Androscoggin River where suspect Robert Card abandoned his car. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers have not seen suspect Robert Card since the Lewiston mass shootings took place Wednesday, Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said in a news conference Friday.

Authorities have received more than 530 tips and leads in relation to the ongoing manhunt of Card, Sauschuck added, including possible sightings by the public.

When asked if Card could have stolen another vehicle, or taken a boat down the river near the location where his SUV was found, Sauschuck emphasized that all options are under consideration: “Is that a possibility? Sure. Is the river a possibility? Sure.”

Sauschuck would not comment on the note left behind by Card, which suggested he didn’t expect to be alive when it was found, a law enforcement official previously told CNN.

Officials do not know how many weapons Card has or had in his possession, the official said.

911 response time: Officers responded to the shooting locations in Lewiston within minutes of the 911 calls, according to the safety commissioner.

Authorities received the first report of a shooting at the bowling alley Just-in-Time Recreation Center at 6:56 p.m. The first Lewiston police officer arrived at the scene at 7 p.m., Sauschuck said.

There were additional officers in plain clothes at a shooting range nearby who heard the gunshots and responded to the scene immediately, he added.

The first calls to the Department of Public Safety were made at 6:57 p.m., and officers with DPS arrived at the first location 11 minutes later, according to Sauschuck.

Authorities received the second report at 7:08 p.m., with multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at Schemengees Bar & Grille, the second shooting location, Sauschuck said. Officers arrived at the bar at 7:10 p.m., he said.

Sauschuck noted officers from all over the region and from different departments responded to the mass shootings and were at both scenes within minutes.