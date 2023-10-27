US
Israel-Hamas war

Mass shootings manhunt

Manhunt continues after Maine shooting rampage

By Jessie Yeung, Leinz Vales, Alisha Ebrahimji, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Emma Tucker, CNN

Updated 8:04 p.m. ET, October 27, 2023
1 hr 33 min ago

Law enforcement has not seen Lewiston suspect in past 2 days, despite receiving 530 tips

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Heavily armed police walk near near the boat launch near the Androscoggin River where suspect Robert Card abandoned his car.
Heavily armed police walk near near the boat launch near the Androscoggin River where suspect Robert Card abandoned his car. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers have not seen suspect Robert Card since the Lewiston mass shootings took place Wednesday, Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said in a news conference Friday.

Authorities have received more than 530 tips and leads in relation to the ongoing manhunt of Card, Sauschuck added, including possible sightings by the public.

When asked if Card could have stolen another vehicle, or taken a boat down the river near the location where his SUV was found, Sauschuck emphasized that all options are under consideration: “Is that a possibility? Sure. Is the river a possibility? Sure.”

Sauschuck would not comment on the note left behind by Card, which suggested he didn’t expect to be alive when it was found, a law enforcement official previously told CNN.

Officials do not know how many weapons Card has or had in his possession, the official said.

911 response time: Officers responded to the shooting locations in Lewiston within minutes of the 911 calls, according to the safety commissioner.

Authorities received the first report of a shooting at the bowling alley Just-in-Time Recreation Center at 6:56 p.m. The first Lewiston police officer arrived at the scene at 7 p.m., Sauschuck said.

There were additional officers in plain clothes at a shooting range nearby who heard the gunshots and responded to the scene immediately, he added.

The first calls to the Department of Public Safety were made at 6:57 p.m., and officers with DPS arrived at the first location 11 minutes later, according to Sauschuck.

Authorities received the second report at 7:08 p.m., with multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at Schemengees Bar & Grille, the second shooting location, Sauschuck said. Officers arrived at the bar at 7:10 p.m., he said.

Sauschuck noted officers from all over the region and from different departments responded to the mass shootings and were at both scenes within minutes.

1 hr 51 min ago

Sources: Gun believed to be used in Maine shootings was purchased days before suspect’s mental health episode

From CNN's John Miller 

The gun that investigators believe the Lewiston mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, used to kill 18 people and wound 13 others was purchased legally just days before he was hospitalized and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, multiple law enforcement sources told CNN.

In mid-July, New York State Police were called to Camp Smith in Cortlandt, New York — the military base where Card served — because he was acting “belligerently and possibly intoxicated,” according to a source briefed on the matter.

Three law enforcement sources told CNN the state police brought Card to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for suspected intoxication and released the next day. 

Card’s encounter with New York State Police and his National Guard superiors occurred just 10 days after he purchased a high-powered rifle at a Maine gun store, according to law enforcement sources.

What we know about the weapon: The rifle was a Ruger SFAR, chambered for high-powered .308 ammunition, the sources said.

The .308 round is favored by military snipers firing at long distances and big game hunters. It's larger and more powerful than the regular ammunition carried in the rifles of soldiers and SWAT teams. 

One of the challenges in identifying victims at the two crime scenes from Wednesday's mass shooting was nearly all the victims were shot in the head, rendering some of them unrecognizable, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The sources say the weapon found inside Card’s 2013 white Subaru Outback appears to be the same one fired by the gunman at the bowling alley and a local bar, though a ballistics match has not been confirmed.

The weapon will be processed by the FBI and ATF for fingerprints and DNA, and then run through laboratory testing to determine if the bullets and shell casings found at the scene match.

Sources tell CNN Card also bought a Beretta 92-F 9mm semi-automatic pistol, along with the rifle, in the same July purchase.

More on the mental health episode: A federal law enforcement source told CNN the army gave Card a “Command Referral” to seek treatment after the shooting suspect told army personnel at Camp Smith that he had been “hearing voices” and had thoughts about “hurting other soldiers.”

A National Guard spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Card was transported to the nearby Keller Army Community Hospital at the United States Military Academy for “medical evaluation,” after Army Reserve officials reported Card for “behaving erratically.”

When asked for information about their July encounter with Card, a New York State Police spokesperson told CNN, “This is an active investigation, and the New York State Police does not comment on active investigations."

2 hr 25 min ago

Shelter-in-place order rescinded in parts of Maine

From CNN’s Sara Smart

The shelter-in-place order implemented in parts of Maine following Wednesday's shooting rampage has been rescinded, but hunting in some areas is prohibited starting on Saturday, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a Friday news conference.

Hunting is banned in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth until further notice, the commissioner said.

With the shelter-in-place order rescinded, residents are recommended to remain vigilant as the manhunt for suspect Robert Card remains ongoing, and businesses can decide whether they’d like to open or close, Sauschuck said.

The commissioner noted some communities may hear gunshots from time to time in certain areas because some people will be hunting.

The search at a boat launch in Lisbon where investigators found an abandoned car connected to the suspect on Thursday remains ongoing and additional dive teams from Maine and other states will join the search efforts on Saturday, according to Sauschuck.

3 hr 33 min ago

All 18 Maine shooting victims have been identified by state medical examiner's office

From CNN's Michelle Watson 

All 18 victims killed in Wednesday's shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, have been identified by the state medical examiner's office, the office administrator told CNN on Friday.

The oldest victim was 76 years old and the youngest was 14, both of whom were male, administrator Lindsey Chasteen told CNN in a phone call.

In total, 16 men and two women were killed in the mass shooting, according to Chasteen.  

CNN has identified 15 of the 18 victims killed.

4 hr 10 min ago

Youth bowling instructor died trying to protect his students during Lewiston shooting, loved ones say

From CNN’s Jillian Sykes

Bob Violette
Bob Violette Obtained by CNN

Bob Violette, 76, was teaching a youth bowling league at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston when gunfire broke out on Wednesday night. His loved ones believe Violette died protecting his students from the bullets, according to CNN affiliate WBZ.

"Bob's helped with the youth league for as long as I can remember," his friend Brandon Dubuc told WBZ. "If he was there with those kids, he was protecting those kids. I have no doubt about that."

Witnesses said Violette stood between the shooter and the children in his bowling league to keep them safe, according to the Portland Press Herald.

“I was told that he got the worst of it. ... He was trying to protect someone else,” his daughter-in-law Cassandra Violette told the newspaper.

Violette’s family described him to the Press Herald as a person who made everyone feel comfortable and cared for. 

He died days away from celebrating his 77th birthday, relatives told WBZ.

4 hr 16 min ago

Father and 14-year-old son were bowling together when they were killed in Lewiston shooting, family says

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Bill Young and his son, Aaron.
Bill Young and his son, Aaron. Obtained by CNN

Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were bowling together at the bowling alley Just-In-Time Recreation when the Lewiston shooting suspect entered the building, Aaron’s sister Kayla Putnam told CNN affiliate WCVB.

Aaron was an honor student in school who was proud of his grades, Putnam told WCVB.

Putnam said her stepfather, Young, was an auto mechanic, describing him as the rock of the family. 

“He’s going to be very missed,” Putnam told WCVB. “It’s going to be very hard for the family right now to deal without him because he was kind of the center of the family and everything."

Young's younger brother, Robert Young, described Bill as a hardworking man who loved his family.

“He was always trying to make people laugh and always enjoyed life to the fullest,” Robert Young said in a verified GoFundMe.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better big brother,” he added.

Robert Young described his nephew Aaron, who was a sophomore in high school, as a gentle and thoughtful teen who enjoyed doing anything his father did.

“I hope they catch this guy, really soon,” Putnam told WCVB, referring to the ongoing manhunt of Robert Card, the suspect in the shootings that left at least 18 dead and injured 13 others.

4 hr 35 min ago

Federal prosecutors weigh criminal charges against shooting suspect even before he’s apprehended, source says

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

Federal prosecutors are weighing criminal charges against Robert Card, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting who is still at large, according to a source familiar with the case.

In deciding which potential charges to bring against Card, prosecutors from the Justice Department’s criminal, civil rights and national security divisions are working together to decide which office would be best equipped to prosecute the case. 

State prosecutors also could bring separate charges in this case.

Prosecutorial decisions will be made around key pieces of evidence that point to Card’s state of mind. So far, authorities have not uncovered a manifesto, but Card’s online history and items found at his residence could steer prosecutors as they weigh charges. 

As of now, those conversations among federal officials are ongoing, the source familiar with the case told CNN.

4 hr 42 min ago

Shooting victim was a postal worker and active member of New England Deaf Cornhole community

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado 

Stephen Vozzella
Stephen Vozzella From Megan Vozzella

Stephen Vozzella, who played in several tournaments organized by the New England Deaf Cornhole league, has been identified as one of the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“NALC is heartbroken to learn that Stephen Vozzella, a member of Branch 241, was a victim of the horrific shootings in Lewiston, ME on Wednesday,” NALC President Brian L. Renfroe said in a statement. The union represents city delivery letter carriers employed by the US Postal Service.

“Brother Vozzella was only 45 years old. He had much more life to live before it was stolen from him in an all-too-common senseless act of gun violence," according to the statement.

Stephen Vozzella's brother, Nick Vozzella, also identified his brother as one of the victims on Wednesday.

“Please join me in sending prayers to Lewiston Maine tonight. My brother Stephen and his friends are victims of this horrible crime!” Vozzella’s brother said on his Facebook page

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf noted Stephen Vozzella's death in a statement after the tragedy, saying the shooting had impacted several members of its community.

“We lost four of our cherished community members in last night’s Lewiston shootings. Including two fathers of children in our programs. Some of our staff were very close to these members of our community,” the school’s executive director, Karen Hopkins, said in a Facebook post.

Stephen Vozzella was an active member of the New England Deaf Cornhole league, which paid tribute to Vozzella in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“With sadly and heavy hearts, NEDC has lost a member of our community, Steve Vozzella. He was one the victims lost in the shooting in Maine,” the organization wrote, adding that he brought excitement and a "huge smile" to the organization. "He won several podiums and eager to play more! He will be missed on and off the courts!”

The league plans to hold a moment of silence in Stephen Vozzella’s honor during an upcoming tournament in November, the group said in its post.

Other victims were participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant when they were killed, family members have confirmed to CNN.

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

5 hr 39 min ago

News conference will be held at 5 p.m. ET, according to officials

From CNN's Sara Smart

A news conference will be held at 5 p.m. ET at Lewiston City Hall as authorities continue the manhunt for suspected shooter Robert Card, according to a press release from Shannon Moss, public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety.