The latest on the Colorado River and Lake Mead report

Ryan Biggs tends to his family's water tank in West Goshen, California, in June. They add small amounts of water to the tank every week. As big cities struggle to cut their water use — water that overwhelmingly comes from the state's reservoirs — rural Californians that rely on groundwater are already tapped out. (Ryan Christopher Jones for CNN)

The West is in its worst drought in centuries.

A study published in Nature Climate Change in February found the period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years. Last year’s drought severity was “exceptional,” researchers said, and all indications are that the extreme conditions will continue through 2022.

The human-caused climate crisis has made the megadrought 72% worse, according to the study.

Burning fossil fuels is having a direct impact on water availability in the West, which for the past two decades has been characterized by dry weather, with hopeful but fleeting bursts of precipitation.

“There’s good documentation that, in fact, there is less rainfall. What seems to be happening according to most of the climate scientists is we’re getting longer, drier periods,” said David Feldman, professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California at Irvine, and director of Water UCI. “But the irony is those longer, drier periods are punctuated by very intense storm events.”

Fluctuations like these are becoming more pronounced due to climate change.

Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA and the study’s lead author, said it will take several years of above-average rain and snowfall to cut through the megadrought.

“It’s extremely unlikely that this drought can be ended in one wet year,” he said.

Real life consequences: As cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco struggle to cut their water use — water that overwhelmingly comes from the state’s reservoirs — rural Californians that rely on groundwater are already tapped out. They live with the daily worry that they won’t have enough water to bathe with or drink.

Scorching summer heat is also a contributing factor. Water evaporates from the soil on hot days, which worsens the drought — a key reason never-before-seen groundwater shortages are cropping up. Not only has there not been enough rain to fill reservoirs, the air is leeching water from what’s left on the ground.

The groundwater under central California’s rural communities specifically hadn’t recovered from the previous drought when it was hit again with the current one. Not only did the state not get nearly enough rainfall this winter to put a dent in the drought, wintertime snowfall was painfully below average, leaving little to melt and runoff into rivers, reservoirs and groundwater.

Water has long been considered a property right in California, meaning property owners can pump as much water as they like. That has become a problem in a changing climate. During droughts, water was pumped faster from the basin than it could be replenished.

The state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, passed in 2014, was intended to address excessive pumping — particularly from agriculture — and to balance out depleted aquifers. Nevertheless, well-drilling permits have proliferated “with little oversight,” said Kelsey Hinton, the communications director at the Community Water Center, a group advocating for affordable access to clean water.

Read more about the impact in rural communities here.