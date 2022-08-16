Ukraine (Nic Robertson/CNN)

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 02: Voters leave their local polling station after voting in the Missouri Primary Election at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on August 02, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Voters in Missouri are voting on Primary Election Day with the Senate being states top race after the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Live

Wyoming and Alaska primaries

Live Updates

The latest on the Colorado River and Lake Mead report

Rachel Ramirez Ella Nilsen
By Elise Hammond, Angela Fritz, Rachel Ramirez and Ella Nilsen, CNN
Updated 11:27 AM EDT, Tue August 16, 2022
Largest reservoir in US is only 35% full
02:07

What we're covering here

  • The US Bureau of Reclamation will release a new report Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET that will show the forecast for the Colorado River and Lake Mead — the country’s largest reservoir.
  • The bureau is expected to declare a Tier 2 water shortage on the Colorado River and make mandatory water cuts for the second year in a row. Millions living in several Southwest states — including California — could be impacted starting in 2023, especially agricultural water users. 
  • But experts say the mandatory cuts — which states have already prepared for — are not enough to ease the impact of a multi-year megadrought made worse by the climate crisis.
  • The bureau’s commissioner gave seven states in the river basin (Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, California, Arizona and New Mexico) an August 15 deadline to negotiate a plan to cut up to 4 million acre-feet of water usage per year — or 25% of their allotment.
5 Posts

The megadrought in the West is the worst it's been in 1,200 years — and climate change is to blame

From CNN's Stephanie Elam and Rachel Ramirez
Ryan Biggs tends to his family's water tank in West Goshen, California, in June. They add small amounts of water to the tank every week. As big cities struggle to cut their water use — water that overwhelmingly comes from the state's reservoirs — rural Californians that rely on groundwater are already tapped out.
Ryan Biggs tends to his family's water tank in West Goshen, California, in June. They add small amounts of water to the tank every week. As big cities struggle to cut their water use — water that overwhelmingly comes from the state's reservoirs — rural Californians that rely on groundwater are already tapped out.
(Ryan Christopher Jones for CNN)

The West is in its worst drought in centuries.

A study published in Nature Climate Change in February found the period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years. Last year’s drought severity was “exceptional,” researchers said, and all indications are that the extreme conditions will continue through 2022.

The human-caused climate crisis has made the megadrought 72% worse, according to the study.

Burning fossil fuels is having a direct impact on water availability in the West, which for the past two decades has been characterized by dry weather, with hopeful but fleeting bursts of precipitation.

“There’s good documentation that, in fact, there is less rainfall. What seems to be happening according to most of the climate scientists is we’re getting longer, drier periods,” said David Feldman, professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California at Irvine, and director of Water UCI. “But the irony is those longer, drier periods are punctuated by very intense storm events.”

Fluctuations like these are becoming more pronounced due to climate change.

Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA and the study’s lead author, said it will take several years of above-average rain and snowfall to cut through the megadrought.

Real life consequences: As cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco struggle to cut their water use — water that overwhelmingly comes from the state’s reservoirs — rural Californians that rely on groundwater are already tapped out. They live with the daily worry that they won’t have enough water to bathe with or drink.

Scorching summer heat is also a contributing factor. Water evaporates from the soil on hot days, which worsens the drought — a key reason never-before-seen groundwater shortages are cropping up. Not only has there not been enough rain to fill reservoirs, the air is leeching water from what’s left on the ground.

The groundwater under central California’s rural communities specifically hadn’t recovered from the previous drought when it was hit again with the current one. Not only did the state not get nearly enough rainfall this winter to put a dent in the drought, wintertime snowfall was painfully below average, leaving little to melt and runoff into rivers, reservoirs and groundwater.

Water has long been considered a property right in California, meaning property owners can pump as much water as they like. That has become a problem in a changing climate. During droughts, water was pumped faster from the basin than it could be replenished.

The state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, passed in 2014, was intended to address excessive pumping — particularly from agriculture — and to balance out depleted aquifers. Nevertheless, well-drilling permits have proliferated “with little oversight,” said Kelsey Hinton, the communications director at the Community Water Center, a group advocating for affordable access to clean water.

Read more about the impact in rural communities here.

Droughts are temporary, but scientists say the drying of the Colorado River might not be

From CNN's Drew Kann, Renée Rigdon and Daniel Wolfe
A moose wades through the Colorado River in Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand County, Colorado.
A moose wades through the Colorado River in Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand County, Colorado.
(Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The Colorado River’s drainage basin spans some 246,000 square miles. But most of its flow originates in a handful of snow-capped mountain ranges in southern Wyoming, western Colorado and northeastern Utah, according to Jeff Lukas, a research scientist and water consultant.

The river flows through some of the country’s most arid land, so the snow that accumulates in those areas is critical. In most years, snowmelt is responsible for about 80% of the river’s water supply, Lukas said.

Many scientific studies have examined why there is less water flowing into the river. Nearly all have found the fingerprints of human-caused climate change.

“When you have more evaporation, you have less water left over to come down the river,” Chris Milly, a hydrologist with the US Geological Survey who co-authored a study last year examining the river’s decline.

The first, and perhaps most cited, explanation is the ongoing megadrought, which began in the year 2000. As dry as it has been, a study published in the journal Science in 2020 found that this may only be the beginning. Past megadroughts have lasted longer than the current one.

But a lack of snow and rain doesn’t fully explain what is happening to the Colorado River. And droughts, after all, are temporary. Some scientists say the evidence shows the river’s shrinking supply is likely not so fleeting.

Brad Udall, a climate scientist at Colorado State University, argues the river’s plight is best summed up by another term: Aridification.

Broadly speaking, aridification is a shift to a new climate state dominated by water scarcity and driven by the effects of hotter temperatures. As of 2021, temperatures across the basin have risen by an average of 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) over the last century.

As temperatures warm, the amount of precipitation that falls as snow decreases — and the snow that does fall melts earlier, according to Milly.

How it works: Snowpack reflects much of the sun’s energy back into space. But as the snow melts earlier and leaves behind exposed soil, more heat from the sun is absorbed by the ground. This leads to more evaporation, which means less runoff ends up in the river, Milly said.

Dry soils and thirsty plants also contribute to the problem. When soils are parched by high temperatures in the summer and fall months, it can lead to runoff reductions that persist even a year later, Udall said.

Higher temperatures also mean that the atmosphere is “thirstier” and capable of holding more water. This increases evaporative losses from soils and water bodies.

All of this points to an unpleasant conclusion, Udall said: As long as humans fail to halt global warming, it’s likely that there will be even less water in the river in the future.

A 2020 study in the journal Science, co-authored by Milly, tried to approximate how much less water. The authors found that further decreases in the river’s flow are likely no matter what actions are taken. But without any significant cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, the study found the river’s flows could shrink by as much as 31% by the middle of this century.

Keep reading.

California outlines water plan as predictions say state could lose 10% of supply in next 2 decades

From CNN’s Kacey Cherry
Michelle Peters, technical and compliance manager for Poseidon Water, walks through the reverse osmosis building at the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, California, on March 30.
Michelle Peters, technical and compliance manager for Poseidon Water, walks through the reverse osmosis building at the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant in Carlsbad, California, on March 30.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Citing California’s continued droughthotter temperatures and the overall harsh impacts of climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out his multi-billion dollar plan last week to preserve the state’s diminishing water supply for future years.

16-page document released by the state details California’s water supply strategy and concludes that rising temperatures create “a thirstier atmosphere, plants and soil” where less water is available for people.

The state estimates that over the next two decades, California will lose 10% of its water supply. Newsom said the focus is not just on preservation but on creating a greater water reserve, most notably through recycled water projects.

“We have a renewed sense of urgency to address this issue head on. But we do so from a multiplicity of perspectives and ways, not just from a scarcity mindset,” Newsom said in a press conference on Thursday. “What we are focusing on is creating more supply. What we’re focused on is creating more water,” he said.

These projects include:

  • Desalinization of ocean water and salty water in groundwater basins
  • Storm water and wastewater capture
  • Recycling and reusing at least 800,000 acre-feet of water per year by 2030.

As part of the $8 billion strategy, California seeks to build upon conservation efforts, modernize the state’s water systems and create additional water storage to capitalize on big storms.

One opponent of Newsom’s plan, Assembly Leader James Gallagher, expressed concern about the financial burden the strategy places on taxpayers.

Some context: The plan comes as the US Bureau of Reclamation releases a new report that shows the forecast for the Colorado River and Lake Mead. The findings could mean water cuts for millions living in several Southwest states — including California — starting in 2023.

A study published in Nature Climate Change in February found the period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years in the western US. Last year’s drought severity was “exceptional,” researchers said, and all indications are the extreme conditions will continue through 2022.

The human-caused climate crisis has made the megadrought 72% worse, the study noted.

What to expect from the Colorado River report

From CNN's Rachel Ramirez
People view Lake Mead from the Hoover Dam in May.
People view Lake Mead from the Hoover Dam in May.
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More extreme water cuts could be coming for millions of people in the Southwest. The US Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish its 2022 forecast for the Colorado River and Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, on Tuesday.

Lake Mead, which provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico, is losing water at an alarming rate amid an extraordinary, multi-year drought made worse by the climate crisis.

Because of the reservoir’s plummeting level, states that rely on water from the lower Colorado River were already subject to the cuts that accompany a Tier 1 shortage beginning in January 2022, which have mainly impacted agricultural water use.

But this year did not bring much-needed precipitation to the river basin. Federal officials will use Tuesday’s report to determine water cuts for next year. If the forecast stays as dire as predicted, the Southwest will be subject to a Tier 2 water shortage.

At 1,050 feet, a Tier 2 shortage is declared, further decreasing the amount of water Arizona, Nevada and Mexico can use from the Colorado River. If the forecast is below 1,045 feet, which the latest forecast would suggest, then parts of California would be forced to cut its Colorado River water consumption, too.

At Tier 3 — something the forecast suggests is possible starting in January 2024 — water cuts could be deep enough to extend beyond agriculture and impact household and industrial water use.

How the report works: The Bureau of Reclamation’s studies are based on historical data from the 1990s — a much wetter period in the West, said Eric Kuhn, a retired former manager of the Colorado River Water Conservation District.

“This means that the ‘most probable’ 24-month study should be considered to have a wet or ‘optimistic’ bias,” Kuhn told CNN, which suggests that it’s likely the actual levels will run a bit below what the bureau is predicting.

He also cautioned that the Pacific Ocean is heading into its third La Nina year in a row, “which is a very rare event.” La Nina, defined by cooler-than-average water in the equatorial Pacific, has a strong influence on weather in the US West.

Additionally, what happens upstream is of critical importance to Lake Mead. The reservoir’s forecasts are also now accounting for the falling water level — and the government’s emergency actions — at Lake Powell, Mead’s upstream neighbor and the country’s second-largest reservoir.

These 2 reservoirs in California are already at critically low levels

From CNN's Rachel Ramirez
Shasta Lake, California's largest water reservoir, is at 37% of its total capacity.
Shasta Lake, California's largest water reservoir, is at 37% of its total capacity.
(George Rose/Getty Images)

Against the backdrop of the water crisis in the Colorado River Basin, where a new report is set to show the alarming rate in which the country’s largest reservoirs are plunging, California’s two largest reservoirs — Shasta Lake and Lake Oroville — are facing a similar struggle.

Years of low rainfall and snowpack and more intense heat waves have fed directly to the state’s multiyear, unrelenting drought conditions, rapidly draining statewide reservoirs.

This week, Shasta Lake is only at 36% of its total capacity. That’s more than half of where levels historically are at the start of August. Meanwhile, further south, Lake Oroville is at 39% of its capacity, which is 62% of where it should be around this time on average.

Shasta Lake is the largest reservoir in the state and the cornerstone of California’s Central Valley Project, a complex water system made of 19 dams and reservoirs as well as more than 500 miles of canals, stretching from Redding to the north, all the way south to the drought-stricken landscapes of Bakersfield.

Lake Oroville is the largest reservoir in California’s State Water Project system, which is separate from the Central Valley Project, operated by the California Department of Water Resources. It provides water to 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland.

Last year, Oroville took a major hit after water levels plunged to just 24% of total capacity, forcing a crucial California hydroelectric power plant to shut down for the first time since it opened in 1967. The lake’s water level sat well below boat ramps and exposed intake pipes that usually sent water to power the dam.

Although heavy storms toward the end of 2021 alleviated the lake’s record-low levels, resuming the power plant’s operations, state water officials are wary of another dire situation as the drought worsens this summer.

“The fact that this facility shut down last August — that never happened before — and the prospects that it will happen again, are very real,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference in April while touring the Oroville Dam, noting the climate crisis is changing the way water is being delivered across the region.

Both reservoirs are a vital part of the state’s larger water system, interconnected by canals and rivers. So even if the smaller reservoirs have been replenished by winter precipitation, the plunging water levels in Shasta and Oroville could still affect and drain the rest of the water system.

Read More

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
Lake Mead forecast: Southwest should brace for more water cuts from Colorado River
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
There's $4B for West drought relief in the climate bill. Here's how it could be used

Read More

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
Lake Mead forecast: Southwest should brace for more water cuts from Colorado River
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
There's $4B for West drought relief in the climate bill. Here's how it could be used