In the last 48 hours, a lot of snow has fallen across the Midwest and Northeast regions. A lot. We’re talking at least a foot of snow in Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. And more snow is on the way.

Snow showers will be expected from Minnesota to New York on Saturday, but communities along the eastern side of the Great Lakes will see the most significant totals.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York, is calling for another round of heavy snow Friday night through Sunday night, saying, “crippling lake effect snow storm remains possible during this period.”

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow will lower visibilities at times to just a few hundred feet.

Not all locations along the Great Lakes will see substantial snow amounts, though. The gradient between those with feet of snow and those with just inches will be very tight. Traveling just a few miles will greatly change impacts seen.

Wind gusts will be about 40 to 50 mph on Saturday across the Great Lakes region, taking whatever snow has already fallen and blowing it around, and reducing visibility even more.

By Sunday, snow showers will begin to push into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“A wintry pattern will be in place through the weekend with well below normal temperatures, plenty of cloud cover, and some snow showers,” the NWS office in Burlington, Vermont, said.

Temperatures across almost the entire Lower 48 will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Saturday. This weekend through the holiday week, more than 70% of the US population will see temperatures at or below freezing.