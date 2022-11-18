US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Millions under snow alerts as storm hits Western New York

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 10:03 a.m. ET, November 18, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

What's been canceled or postponed around Buffalo due to the snowstorm

As the Buffalo region braces for more snow, here's what's been closed or moved so far:

  • Commercial traffic has been banned on some roads, though some bans were replaced by travel advisories Friday morning.
  • Many flights have been canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which already got more than a foot of snow.
  • The NFL moved Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.
  • Buffalo Public Schools are closed on Friday, and there is no remote instruction, according to the district's website.

10 min ago

Snow plows will be busy this weekend as winter weather moves through the Midwest and Northeast

From CNN's Allison Chinchar

 

In the last 48 hours, a lot of snow has fallen across the Midwest and Northeast regions. A lot. We’re talking at least a foot of snow in Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. And more snow is on the way.

Snow showers will be expected from Minnesota to New York on Saturday, but communities along the eastern side of the Great Lakes will see the most significant totals. 

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York, is calling for another round of heavy snow Friday night through Sunday night, saying, “crippling lake effect snow storm remains possible during this period.”

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow will lower visibilities at times to just a few hundred feet.

Not all locations along the Great Lakes will see substantial snow amounts, though. The gradient between those with feet of snow and those with just inches will be very tight. Traveling just a few miles will greatly change impacts seen.

Wind gusts will be about 40 to 50 mph on Saturday across the Great Lakes region, taking whatever snow has already fallen and blowing it around, and reducing visibility even more.

By Sunday, snow showers will begin to push into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“A wintry pattern will be in place through the weekend with well below normal temperatures, plenty of cloud cover, and some snow showers,” the NWS office in Burlington, Vermont, said.

Temperatures across almost the entire Lower 48 will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal on Saturday. This weekend through the holiday week, more than 70% of the US population will see temperatures at or below freezing.

11 min ago

Snowfall totals approaching 3 feet south of Buffalo

From CNN's Dave Hennen

 

Hamburg, New York, located around 15 miles south of Buffalo, has picked up 33.9 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. ET this morning, according to a preliminary snow report from the National Weather Service.

The report said that 21.5 inches of that snow fell in just six hours, indicating an incredible snowfall rate of 3.5 inches per hour between 2 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET this morning.