Family of Anthony Huber: "There is no accountability for the person who murdered our son"

The jury box is seen empty they deliberated in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on November 17. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News/Pool/AP)

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse deliberated for more than 25 hours over the past four days.

The panel of five men and seven women ultimately found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

The jury asked the court a handful of questions, including a request on Tuesday to get copies of the jury instructions.

On Wednesday, the jury asked to review videos, including FBI surveillance video and drone video of the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, defense attorney Mark Richards told a courtroom pool reporter. In addition, jurors asked to see livestream video by Gaige Grosskreutz in which he spoke with Rittenhouse and another video showing Rittenhouse fall to the ground and shoot at three people.

Judge Bruce Schroeder also allowed a juror to take the jury instructions home.

After the verdict was read, Schroeder told the jurors that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" during the trial.