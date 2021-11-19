US
Live Updates

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 2:47 p.m. ET, November 19, 2021
21 min ago

Family of Anthony Huber: "There is no accountability for the person who murdered our son"

From CNN's Jason Kravarik

Anthony Huber
The family of Anthony Huber, one of the men who was fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, said in a statement that "there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son," following the acquittal of Rittenhouse.

Here's their full statement:

"We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber. There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz. 
We did not attend the trial because we could not bear to sit in a courtroom and repeatedly watch videos of our son’s murder, and because we have been subjected to many hurtful and nasty comments in the past year. But we watched the trial closely, hoping it would bring us closure. 
That did not happen. Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street. We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system. 
Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court.
No reasonable person viewing all of the evidence could conclude that Mr. Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. In response to racist and violent calls to action from militia members, Mr. Rittenhouse travelled to Kenosha illegally armed with an assault rifle. He menaced fellow citizens in the street. Though he was in open violation of a curfew order, Kenosha police encouraged him to act violently. Kenosha police told militia members that they would push peaceful protestors toward the militia so that the militia could “deal with them.” Soon after, Mr. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum. The police did nothing. Concerned citizens, confronted with a person shooting indiscriminately on the street, stepped in to stop the violence. Anthony was shot in the chest trying to disarm Mr. Rittenhouse and stop his shooting spree. Still, the police did nothing. Mr. Rittenhouse continued to shoot, maiming Gaige Grosskreutz. The police let Mr. Rittenhouse leave the scene freely. Mr. Rittenhouse came to Kenosha armed to kill. Kenosha police encouraged him to act violently, and our son is dead as a result.
We are so proud of Anthony, and we love him so much. He is a hero who sacrificed his own life to protect other innocent civilians. We ask that you remember Anthony and keep him in your prayers.
-Karen Bloom & John Huber" 
45 min ago

Jury in Rittenhouse trial deliberated for more than 25 hours

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Brad Parks and Ray Sanchez

The jury box is seen empty they deliberated in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on November 17.
The jury box is seen empty they deliberated in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on November 17. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News/Pool/AP)

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse deliberated for more than 25 hours over the past four days.

The panel of five men and seven women ultimately found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.

The jury asked the court a handful of questions, including a request on Tuesday to get copies of the jury instructions.

On Wednesday, the jury asked to review videos, including FBI surveillance video and drone video of the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, defense attorney Mark Richards told a courtroom pool reporter. In addition, jurors asked to see livestream video by Gaige Grosskreutz in which he spoke with Rittenhouse and another video showing Rittenhouse fall to the ground and shoot at three people.

Judge Bruce Schroeder also allowed a juror to take the jury instructions home.

After the verdict was read, Schroeder told the jurors that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" during the trial.

30 min ago

Jacob Blake's uncle reacts to Rittenhouse verdict: This isn't the "United States that we used to live in"

Crowds and protesters outside the courthouse are reacting to the news of Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all charges.

"We want the nation to know the nation that you live in now isn't the ... United States that we used to live in," said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot by police last summer, sparking the very protests where Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and shooting another.

Blake slammed local officials for their role the night of the unrest that led to the deaths of two people. 

“To see these young men lose their lives, to see their family have to go through worse than we went through, to see the weakness and the underbelly of this country and how the racism runs from the courtroom to the police station to the mayor's office. They all have blood on their hands for the mishandling of that whole entire night,” Blake said.

“These people will never come back to their family,” he added.

Blake called Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum heroes because they died while supporting protests held for his nephew.

The victims “were White but they were out here supporting my nephew who was Black … they were out here supporting some just cause and died in the process, so they are heroes,” Blake said, growing emotional. “They could have been at home and missed all of this.”

CNN's Adrienne Broaddus and Carma Hassan contributed to this report.

55 min ago

Rittenhouse's mother gasped as final "not guilty" verdict was read

From CNN's Sara Sidner

(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News/Pool/AP)
As the final "not guilty" verdict was read in court this afternoon, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother gasped, CNN's Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner said, who was in the courtroom.

"I looked over to the family of Kyle Rittenhouse and at the very last one [of his "not guilty" verdicts] his mother gasped, it sounded like one of those relief gasps... her head fell into her hands and she appeared to be crying," Sidner said.

Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer was found not guilty by a jury on all five charges against him.

"The verdict, obviously 'not guilty' for her son means he is a free man at 18-years old after being charged in a double homicide case with five different charges and, of course, the prosecution cannot retry this case," added Sidner. "That would be double jeopardy. It means he can go about his life."

1 hr 10 min ago

Judge says he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" following Rittenhouse acquittal

From CNN's Elise Hammond

(Pool)
Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jurors that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot one other.

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday, after about a three-week process.

"All of you – I couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with, and it has truly been my pleasure. I think without commenting on your verdict... the verdict themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you," he said.

He also reminded jurors that they are never under any obligation to discuss any aspects of the case. He said some media outlets have requested to talk to members of the jury, and the jurors can decide if they want to accept that invitation.

"You're welcome to do so as little or as much as you want," Schroeder said.

The judge concluded:

"Thank you so much, and after four years you're eligible for service again. It would be my pleasure to work with you. Thank you."
1 hr 14 min ago

Rittenhouse falls into chair and hugs attorney as he learns he is acquitted on all charges

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

(Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse began to cry as the verdict was read and he learned he had been acquitted on all charges in the Kenosha County Circuit Court. He appeared to collapse into his chair and hugged attorney Corey Chirafisi. 

Before the verdict was read, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder said, “There can’t be any reaction at all, no matter how strongly you may feel and it’s understood that many people do have strong feelings, but we can’t permit any kind of reaction to the verdict.”

1 hr 19 min ago

CNN legal analyst says prosecution can't appeal Rittenhouse verdict

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

(CNN)
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer was found not guilty on all charges, and the state prosecution cannot appeal, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said.

"This is over. The prosecution cannot appeal. A not guilty verdict is final. So this will be the end of the state prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse," he explained.

Honig also explained that Wisconsin law's generally favors a defendant claiming self-defense, which he said is important context for this verdict.

"The law in Wisconsin is very favorable to a defendant claiming self-defense. The prosecution has to affirmatively disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt. If the jury went back there and had some reasonable doubt, then they were to return a not guilty verdict, and that it appears is what they have done," Honig said.

1 hr 16 min ago

Rittenhouse trial verdict "not surprising," former head county prosecutor says

(CNN)
Attorney Bob Bianchi, a former Morris County, New Jersey, head prosecutor, said the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial "was not surprising" to him.

"It was a very, in my opinion, strong self-defense case, especially given the fact that he was being chased, that he had rocks thrown at him, gunshots going off, he was kicked in the head, hit with a skateboard," Bianchi said on CNN.

Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

"I've investigated homicide cases far, far, far less complex that took weeks and months for us to finish our investigation, and I think that the defense attorneys' statements to the jury that this was a rush to judgment and that the actual prosecution witnesses supported the self-defense claim of Rittenhouse resonated with them," added Bianchi, who is also an anchor at the Law & Crime Network.

1 hr 24 min ago

White House declines to immediately comment on Rittenhouse verdict

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

The White House declined to weigh in on the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case on Friday, moments after a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts. 

“Obviously this happened while I was out here,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a news briefing on Friday. “Let me talk to the President and talk to our team and we will get to a statement as soon as we can.” 

Asked about the judge’s ruling that the people who were shot by Rittenhouse should not be referred to in court as victims, Psaki again declined to comment. 

“I'm not going to give an assessment of this from here,” she said. “Let us get you a statement as soon as we can.”