Rittenhouse verdict will embolden others, says Jacob Blake family attorney

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all five counts sets a “dangerous precedent” that may embolden others, warned Jacob Blake's family attorney B'Ivory LaMarr, responding to the verdict today.
"I think this is a very, very dangerous precedent that has been set," said LaMarr when asked by CNN if he believed the verdict would embolden others to follow Rittenhouse's example.
LaMarr pointed to the shooting of Blake last summer, for which the White officer who shot him seven times in the back was never charged, saying the judicial system treats Black and White Americans differently.
"It's important that we have clear standards in being able to hold individuals accountable for engaging and provoking situations," he said. "I think that you don't see the same thing occur when it's African-Americans."
"I mean, hey, I hate to make this about race. But it is about race," he added.