Rittenhouse attorney: "I did not approve" of Tucker Carlson crew embed with defense team

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's mother (CNN)

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told CNN Friday that the not guilty verdict handed down in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was “deeply troubling” and “very scary” for Arbery's family as closing statements are expected Monday in the trial of three white men charged in Arbery’s killing.

“It is so similar. the Kyle Rittenhouse case was a case about vigilantism. this case is a case about vigilantism, and I’m hoping that the jury doesn't take the same course as the Rittenhouse jury,” Merritt said.

Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges.

Merritt said the US justice system historically doesn't work well when the assailants are white.

“There's a long history of racism that exists within our courts. It's a reality,” Merritt said, “It's a statistical reality that we see playing itself out.”

Some context: Attorneys in the Arbery murder trial are expected to begin closing arguments Monday after 10 days of court proceedings and testimony from more than 20 witnesses and investigators.

The defense rested its case Thursday, and lawyers and the judge were working in court Friday on what instructions to give to the jury.