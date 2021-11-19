(Pool)

Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jurors that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot one other.

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday, after about a three-week process.

"All of you – I couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with, and it has truly been my pleasure. I think without commenting on your verdict... the verdict themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you," he said.

He also reminded jurors that they are never under any obligation to discuss any aspects of the case. He said some media outlets have requested to talk to members of the jury, and the jurors can decide if they want to accept that invitation.

"You're welcome to do so as little or as much as you want," Schroeder said.

The judge concluded: