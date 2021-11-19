Jacob Blake's uncle reacts to Rittenhouse verdict: This isn't the "United States that we used to live in"
Crowds and protesters outside the courthouse are reacting to the news of Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all charges.
"We want the nation to know the nation that you live in now isn't the ... United States that we used to live in," said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot by police last summer, sparking the very protests where Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and shooting another.
10 min ago
Rittenhouse's mother gasped as final "not guilty" verdict was read
From CNN's Sara Sidner
As the final "not guilty" verdict was read in court this afternoon, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother gasped, CNN's Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner said, who was in the courtroom.
"I looked over to the family of Kyle Rittenhouse and at the very last one [of his "not guilty" verdicts] his mother gasped, it sounded like one of those relief gasps... her head fell into her hands and she appeared to be crying," Sidner said.
Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer was found not guilty by a jury on all five charges against him.
"The verdict, obviously 'not guilty' for her son means he is a free man at 18-years old after being charged in a double homicide case with five different charges and, of course, the prosecution cannot retry this case," added Sidner. "That would be double jeopardy. It means he can go about his life."
12 min ago
Judge says he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" following Rittenhouse acquittal
From CNN's Elise Hammond
Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jurors that he "couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with" during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot one other.
The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday, after about a three-week process.
"All of you – I couldn't have asked for a better jury to work with, and it has truly been my pleasure. I think without commenting on your verdict... the verdict themselves, just in terms of your attentiveness and the cooperation that you gave to us justifies the confidence that the founders of our country placed in you," he said.
He also reminded jurors that they are never under any obligation to discuss any aspects of the case. He said some media outlets have requested to talk to members of the jury, and the jurors can decide if they want to accept that invitation.
"You're welcome to do so as little or as much as you want," Schroeder said.
The judge concluded:
"Thank you so much, and after four years you're eligible for service again. It would be my pleasure to work with you. Thank you."
15 min ago
Rittenhouse falls into chair and hugs attorney as he learns he is acquitted on all charges
From CNN’s Carma Hassan
Kyle Rittenhouse began to cry as the verdict was read and he learned he had been acquitted on all charges in the Kenosha County Circuit Court. He appeared to collapse into his chair and hugged attorney Corey Chirafisi.
Before the verdict was read, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder said, “There can’t be any reaction at all, no matter how strongly you may feel and it’s understood that many people do have strong feelings, but we can’t permit any kind of reaction to the verdict.”
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer was found not guilty on all charges, and the state prosecution cannot appeal, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said.
"This is over. The prosecution cannot appeal. A not guilty verdict is final. So this will be the end of the state prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse," he explained.
Honig also explained that Wisconsin law's generally favors a defendant claiming self-defense, which he said is important context for this verdict.
"The law in Wisconsin is very favorable to a defendant claiming self-defense. The prosecution has to affirmatively disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt. If the jury went back there and had some reasonable doubt, then they were to return a not guilty verdict, and that it appears is what they have done," Honig said.
17 min ago
Rittenhouse trial verdict "not surprising," former head county prosecutor says
Attorney Bob Bianchi, a former Morris County, New Jersey, head prosecutor, said the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial "was not surprising" to him.
"It was a very, in my opinion, strong self-defense case, especially given the fact that he was being chased, that he had rocks thrown at him, gunshots going off, he was kicked in the head, hit with a skateboard," Bianchi said on CNN.
Rittenhouse was accused of killing two people and shooting another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.
"I've investigated homicide cases far, far, far less complex that took weeks and months for us to finish our investigation, and I think that the defense attorneys' statements to the jury that this was a rush to judgment and that the actual prosecution witnesses supported the self-defense claim of Rittenhouse resonated with them," added Bianchi, who is also an anchor at the Law & Crime Network.
25 min ago
White House declines to immediately comment on Rittenhouse verdict
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
The White House declined to weigh in on the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case on Friday, moments after a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.
“Obviously this happened while I was out here,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a news briefing on Friday. “Let me talk to the President and talk to our team and we will get to a statement as soon as we can.”
Asked about the judge’s ruling that the people who were shot by Rittenhouse should not be referred to in court as victims, Psaki again declined to comment.
“I'm not going to give an assessment of this from here,” she said. “Let us get you a statement as soon as we can.”
27 min ago
JUST IN: Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse took the stand and testified before the jury that he acted in self-defense. He broke down in tears during the testimony as he recounted the shootings during the chaotic night of unrest.
The prosecution sought to show Rittenhouse acted criminally and recklessly.
The events of that night, almost all captured on video, were hardly in dispute, but the 12-person jury sided with the now 18-year-old teen who said that he was defending himself.
43 min ago
The jury has reached a verdict in the Rittenhouse trial
A jury has reached a verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. The verdict will be read in court shortly.
The verdict comes after a two-week trial highlighted by Rittenhouse taking the stand and telling the jury he shot the men in self-defense.
"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," he testified.
Rittenhouse, now 18, was charged with five felonies:
First-degree intentional homicide
First-degree reckless homicide
Attempted first-degree intentional homicide
Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety
Jurors were also able to consider lesser offenses for two of the five counts.
A misdemeanor weapons possession charge and a non-criminal curfew violation were dismissed by Judge Bruce Schroeder prior to deliberations.
The charges stem from the chaotic unrest last year in the wake of the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. After instances of rioting and fiery destruction, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, took a medical kit and an AR-15-style rifle and joined up with a group of other armed people in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.
There, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum – who was chasing the teenager and threw a plastic bag at him – and then tried to flee the area. A crowd of people pursued the teenager, and Rittenhouse shot at a man who tried to kick him; fatally shot Anthony Huber, who had hit him with a skateboard; and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol.
Prosecutors called up to 22 witnesses over the course of six days as they sought to show that Rittenhouse provoked Rosenbaum by pointing the rifle at him. The prosecution portrayed the three other people who confronted the teen as “heroes” trying to stop what they believed to be an active shooting.
However, the defense said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and feared for his life when he shot at the men.