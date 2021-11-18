5 Kenosha schools move to virtual learning ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

Students at five schools near the Kenosha County courthouse are receiving virtual instruction as “activity surrounding the courthouse continues to grow,” the Kenosha Unified School District announced in a letter to families Wednesday.

This announcement comes as the jury is set to enter its third day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial for charges related to the fatal shooting of two people and the wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha.

Two of the schools had announced Monday they were moving to virtual learning.

“While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead,” the letter said.

Families with students in other schools in the district who want to keep their children home may also do so, the school district said.

Remember: We're not sure exactly when the jury could return its verdict. The jurors are set to reconvene soon for their third day of deliberations.