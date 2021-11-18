See the handwritten questions the Rittenhouse jury has asked for so far

The 12-person jury, made up of five men and seven women, has been deliberating the five felony charges against Kyle Rittenhouse since Tuesday.

They have asked the court a handful of questions so far, including requests to rewatch much of the video evidence of the shootings.

One of those videos, a drone video showing Rittenhouse shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, is at the heart of a defense request for a mistrial in the case. The jury watched that video and FBI surveillance video Wednesday afternoon for 45 minutes in the courtroom.

Prosecutors received a high-definition version of the drone video mid-trial but Rittenhouse's defense team says it received a compressed, lower-quality version from the prosecution, which described it as a technical glitch. The defense learned about the discrepancy after testimony ended and so asked the judge to declare a mistrial.

The defense has also filed a motion for mistrial with prejudice — meaning the state would not be able to retry Rittenhouse — for intentional "prosecutorial overreach" related to the prosecution's line of questioning during Rittenhouse's testimony last week.

Judge Bruce Schroeder has not ruled on either motion.

The deliberations come after a two-week trial highlighted by emotional and compelling testimony from Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old at the center of debates around self-defense, gun ownership and Black Lives Matter demonstrations. On the stand, he told jurors — and the viewing public — that he acted in self-defense.

Keep reading here.