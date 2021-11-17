Rittenhouse judge says he hasn't had a chance to read defense's Monday motion for mistrial with prejudice

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder briefly addressed what he called "misinformation" in the case while answering a question from jurors on Wednesday morning.
Schroeder told the court he saw a local report that questioned why he had not yet ruled on a defense motion for a mistrial with prejudice, which was filed on Monday in the case.
"I haven't even had a chance to read the motion to dismiss. I just got it yesterday. And I really think before I rule on a motion, I should let the state respond. So why anyone would think, it is odd for the judge to sit on a motion to dismiss, I have no idea. And the recommended course, I think for judges, at least that is what I was educated to believe, was that motions to dismiss should be kept under advisement, unless they're crystal clear and they have had a chance for both parties to respond. Which we didn't have in the heat of the discussion on the day the original oral motion was made," Schroeder told the court.
"So I'm somewhat astounded," Schroeder added. "It's just a shame irresponsible statements are being made."