Rittenhouse judge says he hasn't had a chance to read defense's Monday motion for mistrial with prejudice

(Pool)

Judge Bruce Schroeder received a question this morning from the jury asking about the process for reviewing some of the video evidence in the case.

“Do we view videos in private or in courtroom?” Schroeder said, reading the question from the jurors.

The jurors did not specify which videos they wanted to view.

Attorneys agreed that the video needs to be viewed in court. However, defense attorneys objected to the jury viewing drone video showing the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.

“We’re going to now have, the jury will come down to the courtroom. And everybody will be shooed out of here as they should be. I’m not even sure, we’re going to need to review the procedure that has been outlined. But they get to watch it once, that is what the rule is?” Schroeder asked attorneys.

“I think they should be allowed to view as often as they want to view it,” prosecutor Thomas Binger responded.

Defense attorneys expressed concern about jurors viewing videos multiple times.

“I think it’s insulting to the jury to tell them that they have to have these restrictions on their viewing. But, we’re going to sit down with the books, we’re going to find out what the exact procedure is and we’ll await what they want to do,” Schroeder told attorneys.

“For now, I will answer 'do we view the videos in private or the courtroom,' and the answer will be in the courtroom,” Schroeder said.

Prosecutors along with defense attorneys and Kyle Rittenhouse were present in court during the discussion. The jury was not present.