Rittenhouse jury will review two videos requested from evidence on a laptop

(Pool)

Jurors weighing the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse requested to review two videos in evidence on Wednesday.

Jurors asked to view a livestream video taken by Gaige Grosskreutz moments after Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum. In the video, Grosskreutz jogs next to Rittenhouse and asks if he had just shot someone.

Jurors also requested the "BG on The Scene" video. It shows the second incident involving the fatal shooting of Anthony Huber, shooting of Grosskreutz and alleged reckless endangerment of an unknown male.

Jurors also asked for a slowed down version of the video.

Schroeder requested the videos be placed on a thumb drive and presented to the jurors on what he described as a "sanitized" laptop. Jurors will view the videos in the jury room and not in court as attorneys had discussed earlier in the day.

After a break, an attorney returned to the courtroom with a blank laptop containing two videos. It is unclear which two videos of the three that were discussed were placed on the laptop and delivered to the jury.

The jury will be allowed to review the videos they requested as many times as they deem necessary, the judge determined Wednesday.

Schroeder heard arguments from attorneys citing previous cases in which restrictions were placed on how many times jurors were allowed to watch video evidence during deliberations.

“It seems to me this is a pursuit of truth and you should take the course that you think will lead you there,” the judge said, when discussing the request from the jury.