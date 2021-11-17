Rittenhouse jury leaves courtroom after viewing drone footage they requested

Judge Bruce Schroeder brought the jury into the courtroom to view drone video footage that they requested to review earlier.

When he brought in the jurors, the judge informed them that the video was "all cued up" and they could "view the material as much as you like." He added that they had "complete freedom" and "privacy," and "could move in closer to the screen" if they like.

While the jury is viewing the video, the judge, attorneys, and Kyle Rittenhouse will not be in the room.

"There will be nobody in here but you twelve jurors. OK, no sitting in my chair," Schroeder to the jury.

He said that the court staff conducted a search of the room to "check that there aren't any devices that will pick anything up."

He told the jury that when they're done reviewing the video, that they can return to the jury room to continue deliberations.

More detail on the video that the jury is viewing: While a full list of the exhibits was not given in court, prosecutors did disclose that the request included FBI surveillance video and drone video showing the moments leading up to the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.

Prosecutors requested the jury view the videos in court so they could be seen on a larger screen. After hearing objections from the defense, the judge agreed to grant the request and asked for the courtroom to be cleared.

During the break, defense attorney Mark Richards confirmed to a courtroom pool reporter that the jury has access to view the FBI surveillance video, the full drone video showing the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, and a version of the drone video edited by the crime lab that shows the incident in various speeds.