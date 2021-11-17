Judge defends allowing Rittenhouse to randomly draw numbers of alternate jurors

(Pool)

While addressing a question from the jury on Wednesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder defended his practice of allowing Kyle Rittenhouse to randomly draw the numbers from a lottery tumbler of who would become the alternate jurors, prior to the start of deliberations.

“I admit that I don’t know that there’s a large number of courts that do that, maybe not any,” he said.

Eighteen jurors sat through the entirety of the two-week trial. On Tuesday morning, Rittenhouse himself selected six juror numbers out of a tumbler in a random drawing. Those six are not participating in jury deliberations.

Schroeder said he has handled alternates this way since a case in Racine about 20 years ago, when the court clerk drew the numbers and the only Black juror was removed from a case involving a Black defendant.

“Ever since that case, I've had an almost universal policy of having the defendant do the things, and that’s had nothing to do with anybody's race or anything like that, and I never had a complaint about it before,” he explained.

“I think people feel better when they have control,” said Schroeder.

The judge also criticized media coverage of the trial and said he plans “to think long and hard” about live television of the trial next time despite being a firm believer that the public should be able to see what’s going on.