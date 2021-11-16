US
Jury begins deliberations in Rittenhouse trial

By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 7:02 p.m. ET, November 16, 2021
2 min ago

Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations for the day, will resume Wednesday 

The jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse have concluded deliberating for the day.

The 12 juror panel is expected to resume deliberating at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said the jurors asked to break for the evening. 

Jurors in the case will not be sequestered, Schroeder said. 

“Now you’re in deliberation and the rules are the same as they were before with the additional provision that you can’t talk with anybody about the case. Even if all 12 of you, by happenstance end up at the same place. Some bowling alley, or restaurant or something. You’re not allowed to talk about the case, even with all 12,” Schroeder told the panel before dismissing them for the evening. 

Deliberations started at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Schroeder dismissed the jurors for the evening at 6:50 p.m. ET. 

The court did not specify how long the jurors took for their lunch break.

14 min ago

The jury is back in court

The prosecution and defense attorneys, along with Kyle Rittenhouse, have entered the courtroom.

The judge is talking to the jury about whether they want to keep deliberating.

2 hr 58 min ago

Rittenhouse jury asks judge for extra copies of the rest of the instructions

From CNN's Brad Parks

The jury has now requested 11 copies of pages 7 to 36 of the jury instructions, which is the total number of pages in the instructions, according to a pool reporter in court.

Earlier today, jurors requested extra copies of the jury instructions, specifically pages 1 through 6. The jury was provided 11 additional copies of those pages, according to the courtroom pool reporter.  

Jurors began deliberating at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

5 hr 33 min ago

The jury is breaking for lunch

The Rittenhouse jury is about to take a pizza lunch break, according to the judge's clerk, who notified the pool at 1:20 p.m. ET. The court did not specify how long the break will last 

Jurors have been deliberating since 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

5 hr 47 min ago

No plans for road closures or curfews ahead of Rittenhouse verdict, Kenosha police say

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

The Kenosha Police Department said there is currently “no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines” ahead of a verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial.

Police said in a statement they have worked with the sheriff’s department to improve their response to large-scale events over the past year and have strengthened their relationships with state and federal resources. 

“The Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments understand and recognize the anxiety surrounding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” police said in the statement.

Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in Rittenhouse's trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha. 

5 hr 6 min ago

Kyle Rittenhouse's mom says she is "beyond nervous" as jury deliberations continue

From CNN’s Sara Sidner and Carma Hassan

Wendy Rittenhouse, right, speaks with the defense's jury expert Jo-Ellan Dimitrious before the start of the day's proceedings in Kenosha on Monday.
Wendy Rittenhouse, right, speaks with the defense's jury expert Jo-Ellan Dimitrious before the start of the day's proceedings in Kenosha on Monday. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool/AP)

Wendy Rittenhouse issued a message on behalf of the Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund Tuesday as the jury in her son's case continued deliberations.

“Both the prosecution and my son Kyle's defense team have finished their closing arguments and I am beyond nervous,” she wrote in the email. 

In the email, she asked for donations to pay for legal costs. Legal costs for the month of November are expected to be $110,000, Wendy Rittenhouse wrote. 

“We have been fighting an extremely uphill battle from the beginning, but with the support of thousands of our fellow Americans we have put up a big fight,” she said. 

Jurors began deliberations earlier today in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The final 12-person jury panel is made up of five men and seven women, according to a pool reporter in court.

6 hr 28 min ago

Rittenhouse jury asks judge for extra copies of jury instructions

From CNN's Brad Parks

Jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse have asked the judge for extra copies of the jury instructions, specifically pages 1 through 6.

In this case, attorneys from both sides did arrive, until the clerk learned the simplicity of the question, according to the courtroom pool reporter. The matter was not seen on courtroom pool cameras.

The jury was provided 11 additional copies, according to the courtroom pool reporter.  

Pages 2 through 3 of the jury instructions focus on the self-defense and provocation instructions. Page 4 of the jury instructions focuses on crimes requiring intent to kill. Pages 5 and 6 focus on the first count of first-degree reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.

Jurors began deliberating at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

6 hr 57 min ago

A CNN legal analyst explains what happens when a jury begins deliberations

From CNN's Elise Hammond

(CNN)
The 12 jurors selected to deliberate the case and reach a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial have been instructed on the law, but no one tells them what to do once they get in the room.

"This is one of the great mysteries of our legal system," CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said of what happens next in the process.

He said the group typically will first elect a foreperson, but after that, different juries approach the task at hand in different ways.

"All we are going to know is we'll get little hints periodically over the next several days," Honig said, adding that those hints will come in the form of notes. The jury can ask to see certain evidence or have testimony read back them.

At the end, they will vote on each of the counts individually, Honig explained.

"It's not all guilty or all not guilty. We could have guilty on some counts, not guilty on others," he said.

A group of 18 jurors was in court for the entirety of the trial but six were dismissed by a random drawing on Tuesday morning. The final 12-person jury panel is made up of five men and seven women, according to a pool reporter in court.

More on the case: Rittenhouse faces five felony charges and, if convicted on the most serious charge, he could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The trial featured more than a dozen videos from the night that showed what happened before, during and after the shootings.

Most of the facts of what happened that night were not up for debate — rather, the heart of the trial was the analysis of Rittenhouse's actions and whether they can be considered "reasonable."

CNN's Eric Levenson, Carma Hassan and Brad Parks contributed reporting to this post. 

7 hr 13 min ago

What we know about the Rittenhouse jury

From CNN's Brad Parks

The original panel of 20 jurors, 11 women and nine men, was selected in just one day of voir dire from a pool of 179 prospective jurors present at court, without the use of background questionnaires.

Two jurors were dismissed during the eight days of testimony. One juror was dismissed after it was reported he attempted to tell a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake to a deputy after court. A female juror who is pregnant was also excused by the judge after she reported experiencing "mild discomfort" and asked to be dismissed from the panel. 

Judge Bruce Schroeder told prospective jurors in the case during voir dire that he can't rule out ordering them to be sequestered, but said there is "less than 1% chance" that will occur. "I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out."

Earlier today, six of the 18 jurors who heard the case were selected during a lottery to become alternates. The 12 numbers that were not called are now the jury that will deliberate the case.

Schroeder has not indicated if he will sequester the jury if they are unable to reach a verdict on Tuesday.