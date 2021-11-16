Rittenhouse jury concludes deliberations for the day, will resume Wednesday 

The jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse have concluded deliberating for the day.
The 12 juror panel is expected to resume deliberating at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.
Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder said the jurors asked to break for the evening.
Jurors in the case will not be sequestered, Schroeder said.
“Now you’re in deliberation and the rules are the same as they were before with the additional provision that you can’t talk with anybody about the case. Even if all 12 of you, by happenstance end up at the same place. Some bowling alley, or restaurant or something. You’re not allowed to talk about the case, even with all 12,” Schroeder told the panel before dismissing them for the evening.
Deliberations started at 10:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Schroeder dismissed the jurors for the evening at 6:50 p.m. ET.
The court did not specify how long the jurors took for their lunch break.