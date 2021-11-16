Kyle Rittenhouse's mom says she is "beyond nervous" as jury deliberations continue

(CNN)

The 12 jurors selected to deliberate the case and reach a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial have been instructed on the law, but no one tells them what to do once they get in the room.

"This is one of the great mysteries of our legal system," CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said of what happens next in the process.

He said the group typically will first elect a foreperson, but after that, different juries approach the task at hand in different ways.

"All we are going to know is we'll get little hints periodically over the next several days," Honig said, adding that those hints will come in the form of notes. The jury can ask to see certain evidence or have testimony read back them.

At the end, they will vote on each of the counts individually, Honig explained.

"It's not all guilty or all not guilty. We could have guilty on some counts, not guilty on others," he said.

A group of 18 jurors was in court for the entirety of the trial but six were dismissed by a random drawing on Tuesday morning. The final 12-person jury panel is made up of five men and seven women, according to a pool reporter in court.

More on the case: Rittenhouse faces five felony charges and, if convicted on the most serious charge, he could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The trial featured more than a dozen videos from the night that showed what happened before, during and after the shootings.

Most of the facts of what happened that night were not up for debate — rather, the heart of the trial was the analysis of Rittenhouse's actions and whether they can be considered "reasonable."

CNN's Eric Levenson, Carma Hassan and Brad Parks contributed reporting to this post.