Gaige Grosskreutz, the lone survivor who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, described arriving at an already chaotic scene in Kenosha, Wisconsin on the evening of Aug. 25, 2020.
Grosskreutz, a certified EMT in Wisconsin, said he left Milwaukee around 7 p.m. after he got off work to head to Kenosha.
Grosskreutz said he spent part of the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd providing voluntary medical assistance at various protests. He testified that he decided to come to Kenosha in late August because he thought there was a "propensity for violence...injuries in general" at the demonstrations, and believed he could "be of assistance to people."
On the night of Aug. 25, he testified that he arrived in Kenosha with medical gear, including a tourniquet, quick-clot, chest wound seals, gloves and saline spray. He said that he was wearing a black shirt with a Wu-Tang logo, khaki shorts and a blue hat with large lettering that said "paramedic." He also was carrying a concealed handgun. He said that at the time his permit to carry the concealed weapon had expired. He said that the gun, a 40 cal. Glock-27, was holstered in the small of his back. He could not recall if there was a bullet round in the chamber.
Grosskreutz said that as he walked toward the courthouse, there was already "confrontation" between demonstrators and the police, with demonstrators throwing water bottles and police shooting pepper balls
He said he started treating people who were affected by pepper spray and delegating to other demonstrators to help. He estimated he treated around 10 people.
Grosskreutz's testimony is ongoing.
Some more context: Grosskreutz was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests in Kenosha last year. He is the only one of the three men shot who survived.
Rittenhouse shot and injured Grosskreutz, who approached him shortly after Anthony Huber was shot, the criminal complaint alleged. Grosskreutz ducked to the ground when Huber was shot and took a step back, according to the complaint. Grosskreutz put his hands in the air and then began to move toward Rittenhouse, who then fired one shot, hitting Grosskreutz in the arm, according to the complaint. Grosskreutz was holding a handgun but had his hands up, the complaint says.