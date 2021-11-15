After closing arguments wrap up in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse the jury will get the case.
The panel will consider five felony counts and a misdemeanor weapons charge against Rittenhouse. Using an AR-15-type rifle, he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during street demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Here are the counts the jury will weigh after Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder instructs them on the law:
- First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon: Count 1 states that Rittenhouse recklessly caused the death of Rosenbaum under circumstances that showed utter disregard for human life.
- First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon: Count 2 states that Kyle Rittenhouse recklessly endangered the safety of Richard McGinniss — a journalist with the conservative Daily Caller — under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.
- First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon: Count 3 states that Rittenhouse did cause the death of Huber, with intent to kill him. It's the most serious charge he faces, with a mandatory life sentence. Huber swung his skateboard at Rittenhouse after Rosenbaum was fatally shot.
- First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon: Count 4 states that Rittenhouse did recklessly endanger the safety of an unknown male, referred to as "jump kick man" in court, under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.
- Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a weapon: Count 5 states that Rittenhouse attempted to cause the death of Grosskreutz, with intent to kill him.
- Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18: Count 6, a misdemeanor, states that Rittenhouse was under 18 years old with a dangerous weapon. Aside from the evidence presented at trial and the instructions on the law, the personal views of jurors and the polarizing nature of the case could also come into play.
