Rittenhouse jury begins deliberations tomorrow. Here's what we expect.

(Pool)

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus began the rebuttal for the state saying it was unreasonable for Kyle Rittenhouse to respond to threats by using deadly force.

"It certainly cannot be reasonable for someone to be holding an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with powerful ammunition and be chased by someone who is unarmed who's smaller than him, who's shorter than him and the first thing you do to defend yourself is you plug four rounds into him," said Kraus.

Prosecutors told the court earlier they estimated their rebuttal remarks would last about 30 minutes.

Kraus went on to argue that the perceived threat to Rittenhouse's did not meet the standard under Wisconsin law that would justify the use of deadly force.

"The standard is the defendant may intentionally use force, which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm, such as firing an AR-15, only if the defendant reasonably believed that the force used was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself," said Kraus.

Kraus said Rittenhouse should have "exhausted all methods" of self-defense before shooting.

"Punch him in the face, kick him in the testicles, knee him in the face, hit him with your gun," he said. "You don't just immediately get to shoot someone ... It is not reasonable for any adult ... to not try and defend yourself first using other methods."