Rittenhouse jury begins deliberations tomorrow. Here's what we expect.
The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will begin deliberations on Tuesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder told the court Monday evening, following a full day of instructions and closing arguments in the case.
The panel of 18 jurors — 8 men and 10 women — will be narrowed down to the 12 who will deliberate the case by a random drawing using a raffle tumbler Tuesday morning.
Jurors were asked to report back to court at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow.
1 hr 1 min ago
Judge tells Rittenhouse jury to "pay no heed to the opinions of anyone"
Following the end of closing arguments, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jurors they must "determine whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty as to each of the offenses charged or submitted."
"You will disregard the claims or opinions of any other person or news media or social networking site. You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone — even the President of the United States or the President before him," he said.
Deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse case will begin tomorrow. Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, is on trial on homicide charges.
56 min ago
Prosecution concludes rebuttal, saying Rittenhouse was "the only imminent threat that night"
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus concluded his rebuttal for the state by saying Kyle Rittenhouse's actions could not be considered reasonable self-defense.
"The defense's whole case has been trying to stoke sympathy for Mr. Rittenhouse and showing how everybody else was a terrible person," said Kraus, bringing his rebuttal of the defense's closing argument to a close.
"It is not up for Mr. Rittenhouse to be the judge, the jury, and eventually the executioner," continued Kraus.
"The only imminent threat that night was Mr. Rittenhouse," he concluded. "He was not acting in legal, justified self-defense. He is guilty."
1 hr 11 min ago
Rittenhouse jurors' attention appears to be waning as closings spill into the evening
As closing arguments spilled into Monday evening in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, "the attention of jurors waned," according to a pool reporter in court. Some were seen "fidgeting, shifting in their jury-box chairs” and “their eyes surveying the courtroom."
As prosecutor James Kraus continues his rebuttal, several jurors were seen resting their hands on their chins or rubbing their eyes. "At least one seemed to struggle to stay awake," according to the pool reporter.
Kraus' rebuttal is ongoing.
1 hr 52 min ago
Prosecution begins rebuttal in Rittenhouse trial
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus began the rebuttal for the state saying it was unreasonable for Kyle Rittenhouse to respond to threats by using deadly force.
"It certainly cannot be reasonable for someone to be holding an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with powerful ammunition and be chased by someone who is unarmed who's smaller than him, who's shorter than him and the first thing you do to defend yourself is you plug four rounds into him," said Kraus.
Prosecutors told the court earlier they estimated their rebuttal remarks would last about 30 minutes.
Kraus went on to argue that the perceived threat to Rittenhouse's did not meet the standard under Wisconsin law that would justify the use of deadly force.
"The standard is the defendant may intentionally use force, which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm, such as firing an AR-15, only if the defendant reasonably believed that the force used was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself," said Kraus.
Kraus said Rittenhouse should have "exhausted all methods" of self-defense before shooting.
"Punch him in the face, kick him in the testicles, knee him in the face, hit him with your gun," he said. "You don't just immediately get to shoot someone ... It is not reasonable for any adult ... to not try and defend yourself first using other methods."
2 hr 17 min ago
Court takes a break following defense's closing arguments
The court is in a short break for 10 minutes.
Defense attorney Mark Richards just wrapped up his closing argument in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, saying his client had acted in self-defense and that his actions are protected under Wisconsin law.
Prosecutors will now have a chance to give a rebuttal.
2 hr 21 min ago
The defense wraps up its closing arguments
Defense attorney Mark Richards just wrapped up his closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse, now 18, faces homicide charges for killing two people and wounding another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. The defense has argued throughout the trial that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense.
"Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle," Richards said.
2 hr 49 min ago
Defense says prosecution was unable to damage Rittenhouse's credibility in cross-examination
Defense attorney Mark Richards praised Kyle Rittenhouse's lengthy testimony before the jury last week, saying the prosecution had not managed to damage his client's credibility.
"Could Mr. Binger pick on him and find little things about it? A little bit," said Richards, referring to lead prosecutor in the case against 18-year-old Rittenhouse, Thomas Binger. "A little bit."
"Did he damage his credibility?" continued Richards. "I don't think so."
Richards went on to say Rittenhouse had made the decision to testify in his own defense — a move often considered risky in criminal trials, because he wanted the jury to hear his perspective of what happened that night.
"Kyle Rittenhouse did not have the take the witness stand to tell his story," said Richards. "It was told through video. He wanted you, as the jurors, to hear his personal experience of the night of the 25th."
"He knew Mr. Binger would cross examine him for hours, and he was willing to get up on that witness stand, take the oath, and tell his story the best way he could, and he did," Richards added.
3 hr 1 min ago
Defense attorney says Rittenhouse wasn't looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha
Defense attorney Mark Richards told the jury that Kyle Rittenhouse was not looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Rather, he said his client "feels for this community."
"When he came down here, are we to believe that he's working to clean up graffiti, not getting paid because he's here to look for trouble? Is he all some master plan? That's ridiculous. He came down here, trying to help to see the damage. That's what he did."
