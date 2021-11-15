Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Closing arguments are now underway in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger is delivering the state's closing argument.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder has set a total time limit of two and a half hours for each side to deliver their remarks.

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial is expected to get the case this afternoon, when attorneys finish their closing arguments.

Schroeder explained if the prosecution is not able to establish Rittenhouse's guilt on the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt, then the jury must acquit him.