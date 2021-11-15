Prosecutor argues Kyle Rittenhouse should have run away instead of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum

Prosecutor Thomas Binger said during his closing argument that Kyle Rittenhouse should have continued to run away instead of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum.
"One of the things that [the] judge instructed you, is when the defendant provokes the situation he has to exhaust all reasonable means to avoid killing someone. Did he? He didn't have to shoot."
Referring to video footage of the moments leading up to the shooting, that was played during Binger's presentation, the assistant DA said Rittenhouse is "the one who chose where to run. He chose to run in between those parked cars." Binger said that Rittenhouse then "slows down" and shoots Rosenbaum.
Binger noted that other people in the streets were running away and scattering after hearing gunshots.
The prosecutor told the jury that according to the law, Rittenhouse "has to exhaust all reasonable means of escape before killing Mr. Rosenbaum."
The court is currently taking a break. After that, the prosecution will resume its closing arguments.