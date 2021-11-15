Prosecutor argues Kyle Rittenhouse should have run away instead of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum

(Pool)

Prosector Thomas Binger is playing video footage of the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person that Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot on the night of August 25, 2020.

The assistant district attorney is arguing that the video shows that Kyle Rittenhouse provoked the fatal encounter with Rosenbaum, nullifying the defendant's self-defense claim.

"So what you see in that video is his left arm reaching for the gun holding it up. You can see it again on the video here. His left arm reaching up towards the gun. That is what provokes this entire incident and one of the things to keep in mind is when the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense," Binger told the jury.

Binger continued: "You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create. That's critical right here. If you're the one who is threatening others, you lose the right to claim self-defense."

The prosecution is showing the shooting from multiple angles, while also pointing out that Rosenbaum was not within "an arm's length" of Rittenhouse when he shot him.

Some more context: Rittenhouse testified last week that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Rosenbaum who had thrown a plastic bag at him and chased him last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in what is likely to be the pivotal testimony of his homicide trial.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself," he testified.

But in cross-examination, Rittenhouse said that he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed when he ran at the teenager. Rittenhouse said he pointed his rifle at Rosenbaum in an attempt to deter him, adding that he knew pointing a rifle at someone is dangerous.

"He was chasing me, I was alone, he threatened to kill me earlier that night. I didn't want to have to shoot him," Rittenhouse testified. "I pointed it at him because he kept running at me and I didn't want him to chase me."

The prosecution's closing argument is ongoing.