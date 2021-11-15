Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives his closing argument in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News/Pool/AP)

Prosecutor Thomas Binger finished his closing argument by telling the jury that Rittenhouse is guilty on all counts.

The assistant DA told the jury that when they deliberate, they should put themselves in the defendant's position and ask themselves: "Would you have done the same thing?"

"The reasonableness of the defendant's beliefs must be determined from the standpoint of the defendant at the time of the defendant's acts, and not from the viewpoint of the jury now. So put yourself in the defendant's position. Would you have done the same thing? Would a reasonable person have done the same thing? Would you have engaged in the reckless conduct that led to this course of events. Would you have gone out after curfew with an AR-15 looking for trouble? Would you have tried to use the gun to protect an empty car lot? No reasonable person would have done these things."

Binger said that a person who shoots someone "cannot hide behind self-defense, if you provoked the incident." Earlier in his closing argument, the prosecutor argued that it was Kyle Rittenhouse the provoked the violence when, for instance, he shot Joseph Rosenbaum who he claimed was chasing him.

"If you created the danger, you forfeited the right to self-defense, by bringing that gun, aiming at people, threatening people's lives, the defendant provoked everything. And if he does that, he has to exhaust all reasonable means to avoid a confrontation," Binger said.

The prosecutor closed his presentation by telling the jury that "there is no doubt in this case that the defendant committed these crimes."

"He committed a first-degree reckless homicide against Joseph Rosenbaum. He put Richie McGinniss's life in jeopardy. He put jump-kick man's life in jeopardy. He intended to kill Anthony Huber, and he attempted to kill Gaige Grosskreutz, all of those elements are true. The question is whether or not you believe that his actions were legally justified. And I submit to you that no reasonable person would have done what the defendant did. And that makes your decision easy. He's guilty of all counts. Thank you."

After a break, the defense will begin its closing argument in the case.