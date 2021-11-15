US
Live Updates

Closing arguments underway in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:07 p.m. ET, November 15, 2021
1 min ago

Prosecution begins rebuttal in Rittenhouse trial

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus began the rebuttal for the state saying it was unreasonable for Kyle Rittenhouse to respond to threats by using deadly force.

"It certainly cannot be reasonable for someone to be holding an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with powerful ammunition and be chased by someone who is unarmed who's smaller than him, who's shorter than him and the first thing you do to defend yourself is you plug four rounds into him," said Kraus.

Prosecutors told the court earlier they estimated their rebuttal remarks would last about 30 minutes.

Kraus went on to argue that the perceived threat to Rittenhouse's did not meet the standard under Wisconsin law that would justify the use of deadly force.

"The standard is the defendant may intentionally use force, which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm, such as firing an AR-15, only if the defendant reasonably believed that the force used was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself," said Kraus.

Kraus said Rittenhouse should have "exhausted all methods" of self-defense before shooting.

"Punch him in the face, kick him in the testicles, knee him in the face, hit him with your gun," he said. "You don't just immediately get to shoot someone ... It is not reasonable for any adult ... to not try and defend yourself first using other methods."

26 min ago

Court takes a break following defense's closing arguments

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

The court is in a short break for 10 minutes.

Defense attorney Mark Richards just wrapped up his closing argument in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, saying his client had acted in self-defense and that his actions are protected under Wisconsin law.

Prosecutors will now have a chance to give a rebuttal.

29 min ago

The defense wraps up its closing arguments

Defense attorney Mark Richards just wrapped up his closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, now 18, faces homicide charges for killing two people and wounding another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. The defense has argued throughout the trial that Rittenhouse was acting in self defense.

"Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle," Richards said.

57 min ago

Defense says prosecution was unable to damage Rittenhouse's credibility in cross-examination

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Defense attorney Mark Richards praised Kyle Rittenhouse's lengthy testimony before the jury last week, saying the prosecution had not managed to damage his client's credibility.

"Could Mr. Binger pick on him and find little things about it? A little bit," said Richards, referring to lead prosecutor in the case against 18-year-old Rittenhouse, Thomas Binger. "A little bit."

"Did he damage his credibility?" continued Richards. "I don't think so."

Richards went on to say Rittenhouse had made the decision to testify in his own defense — a move often considered risky in criminal trials, because he wanted the jury to hear his perspective of what happened that night.

"Kyle Rittenhouse did not have the take the witness stand to tell his story," said Richards. "It was told through video. He wanted you, as the jurors, to hear his personal experience of the night of the 25th."

"He knew Mr. Binger would cross examine him for hours, and he was willing to get up on that witness stand, take the oath, and tell his story the best way he could, and he did," Richards added.

1 hr 9 min ago

Defense attorney says Rittenhouse wasn't looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Mark Richards told the jury that Kyle Rittenhouse was not looking for trouble when he went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Rather, he said his client "feels for this community."

"When he came down here, are we to believe that he's working to clean up graffiti, not getting paid because he's here to look for trouble? Is he all some master plan? That's ridiculous. He came down here, trying to help to see the damage. That's what he did."

Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha last summer, is on trial on homicide charges.

1 hr 13 min ago

Defense attorney argues that people were "rioting" before Rittenhouse shooting

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Mark Richards aimed to poke holes in the prosecution's earlier argument that Kyle Rittenhouse could have run away instead of shooting.

He told the jury that the video they viewed during the trial of what was happening at the businesses that Rittenhouse claimed he was there to protect on Aug. 25, 2020 shows "people destroying someone else's property." 

"During the video, you look at the one wall. There's nothing there. You can see somebody spray painting on it. They have written the word "Loot" on it. You see another individual going in the hood of the car. Trying to do something. It's not his car. He's not some roadside mechanic. They're destroying property." 

He continued: "Ladies and gentlemen, [assistant DA] Mr. Binger and I have gone round around round and it until the cows come home. They were rioters. They weren't demonstrators. The demonstrators were down by the courthouse earlier in the night? Yes. There were people doing legitimate demonstration. These people were rioting." 

He said that when the first shot was fired that night, Rittenhouse "couldn't run and continue to run from [shooting victim Joseph Rosenbaum], which he was under no legal duty to do whatsoever."

1 hr 33 min ago

Defense attorney argues shooting victim should have "retreated"

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday.
Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday. (Sean Krajacic/Pool/Getty Images)

Defense attorney Mark Richards argued that Gaige Grosskreutz should have "retreated" and not confronted Kyle Rittenhouse.

Richards said that — as the jury saw on video — when Grosskreutz came in contact with Rittenhouse the defendant stated "he's going to the police."

"That is uncontradicted," Richards said.

The defense attorney says that Grosskreutz should have "let him be and go give aid and comfort" to Joseph Rosenbaum, who was just shot by Rittenhouse.

"Instead, he joins the mob, chasing Kyle, arms himself, and runs in — the fifth or sixth person there to the melee," Richards said.

Richards said that Grosskreutz was "advancing" on Rittenhouse when he shot him.

"Mr. Grosskreutz decides he's going to shoot my client. Unfortunately, my client shot him first. If he retreated, it's over."

Richards' closing argument is ongoing. 

1 hr 54 min ago

Defense attorney argues there has been "a rush to judgment" in Rittenhouse case

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Mark Richards told the jury that after the shooting, the police placed Kyle Rittenhouse under arrest at 6 a.m. the following morning, before "all of the bullets have been picked up" off the street.

On the police and their decision to arrest Rittenhouse, Richards said, "were they under pressure? I'm sure they were."

The defense attorney pointed out that immediately after the shooting on Aug. 25, 2020, "word got out" that Rittenhouse traveled across state lines and brought his AR-15. Unfounded rumors about Rittenhouse and White supremacist ties had also begun to circulate, he said.

Richards added that his client was charged on Aug. 27, before all the information was collected in the case.

"This has been a rush to judgment," Richards said.

2 hr 7 min ago

Defense: Shooting victim "strikes him in the head" before Rittenhouse shot him

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Mark Richards said that before Rittenhouse shot Anthony Huber, the shooting victim "strikes him in the head" and is going for a "second lick" and "trying to take his head off."

He said that Huber's "other hand goes for the gun" in Rittenhouse's hand. Richards noted that Gaige Grosskreutz, the only shooting victim to survive, "said he was concerned" about the "blows" against Rittenhouse.

Richards said that Grosskreutz has his hand "on the gun going for Mr. Rittenhouse" when he is shot.

Richards's closing argument is ongoing.