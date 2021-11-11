Defense team calls use-of-force expert to testify

Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team just called Dr. John Black to testify. Black is a use-of-force expert.
Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, is on trial on homicide charges. Yesterday, he testified in his own defense.
19 min ago
Judge says it would be "ideal" if trial finished tomorrow
Ahead of today's testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, Judge Bruce Schroeder told the court this morning it would be "ideal" if the trial finished tomorrow, but added, "we'll see what happens."
Yesterday at the end of court, he told the jury he expected to finish the case by early next week.
Rittenhouse's defense team is continuing to call witnesses today. Testimony is expected to begin soon.
38 min ago
Testimony resumes in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed Thursday morning in Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse, from nearby Antioch, had an affinity for guns and supported "Blue Lives Matter" and then-President Donald Trump, according to his social media accounts.
On Aug. 23, 2020, a Kenosha Police officer shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and quickly spread online, leading to outrage and protests as well as violence and destruction over the next few days.
Some people – including a number who did not live in Kenosha – took the matter of safety into their own hands. Rittenhouse was among them.
Wearing a green T-shirt and a backward baseball cap, the armed Rittenhouse walked the streets of the city on the night of Aug. 25 with a group of armed men, video and photos from the protests show. Hours after curfew, Rittenhouse was walking down the streets near a car dealership holding what investigators later determined to be "a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 rifle," the criminal complaint against him states.
The complaint says Rittenhouse clashed with people gathered near the car dealership for reasons not specified.
Rosenbaum was unarmed and threw an object that appeared to be a plastic bag at him and missed, according to the complaint. Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse moved across the parking lot and appeared to be in close proximity when loud bangs suddenly rang out and Rosenbaum fell to the ground, according to the complaint.
As Rosenbaum lay on the ground, Rittenhouse made a call on his cellphone and said, "I just killed somebody" as he ran away, the complaint alleges. A journalist who was following the suspect and the victim at the time provided investigators with more details on what happened. He told investigators the man shot was trying to get the suspect's gun, according to the complaint.
Another video shows the suspect running from the scene followed by people in hot pursuit.
"A person can be heard yelling what sounds like, 'Beat him up!' Another person can be heard yelling what sounds like, 'Hey, he shot him!'" the criminal complaint alleges. In another video, a person yells, "Get him! Get that dude!"
Rittenhouse tripped and fell as people chased him down, and as he lay on the ground, a person identified as Huber approached him with a skateboard in his right hand, the complaint says. Huber appeared to reach Rittenhouse's gun with one hand as the skateboard hit the teen in the shoulder, the complaint states, and Rittenhouse then shot Huber.
Rittenhouse then pointed his gun at a third man, later identified as Grosskreutz, who was holding a handgun, the complaint states. He was shot in the right arm and took off in the opposite direction screaming for a medic while the defendant walked away, the complaint alleges.
Rittenhouse left the shooting scene still armed and walked toward officers with his hands up, but police passed by him without arresting him, video shows. He ultimately went home and turned himself in at his local police department the next morning.
CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Faith Karimi contributed to this report.
1 hr 18 min ago
The Rittenhouse trial is set to resume soon. The judge expects it to wrap up next week.
From CNN's Brad Parks
At the end of court on Wednesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder told members of the Kyle Rittenhouse jury that he expected to finish the case by early next week.
"I have just discussed the matter with the lawyers, and I'm very confident that we will finish by Tuesday as I asked you about a couple of weeks ago. And there is a bare chance, I don't want to get your hopes up, but there is a chance we can finish on Monday. And that's the best of my information. It isn't a promise, but I think that's very realistic," Schroeder told the jury.
Before speaking with the jury, defense attorneys indicated to Schroeder they have three witnesses left to call in the case.
Schroeder asked prosecutors if they expected to call any rebuttal witnesses after the defense rests their case.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger replied, "I don't think it's going to be extensive, but we do reserve the right to call…"
"Understood," Schroeder interjected.
After polling the attorneys outside the presence of the jury, the judge also indicated there will be no court this upcoming weekend.
Defense attorneys said that Dr. John Black is expected to be the first witness for the defense called Thursday morning.
Court is in recess until 10 a.m. ET today.
1 hr 30 min ago
Here's what happened Wednesday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took the stand Wednesday to testify in his own defense in his trial on homicide charges.
Emotional testimony: Rittenhouse broke down on the stand while describing the night of the shooting prompting the judge to call a 10-minute recess
Rittenhouse says he was "ambushed: Rittenhouse testified that Joseph Rosenbaum, who he shot and killed, had threatened to kill him and said he "came out from behind the car and ambushed me" before the shooting. He said later in his testimony that he believed Rosenbaum "tried to take my gun," adding, "if he would have taken my gun he would've used it against me" and "killed me."
Motion for a mistrial: Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said in court this afternoon that the defense is making a motion for a mistrial with prejudice, claiming the prosecutor, Thomas Binger, committed "what amounts to prosecutorial overreach." The judge said he would take the motion under advisement.
Judge admonishes the prosecutor: Twice during cross-examination, Schroeder asked the jury to leave the courtroom and then sharply admonished Binger for his line of questioning.