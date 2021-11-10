(

Prosecutor Thomas Binger is now cross-examining defendant Kyle Rittenhouse. The ADA opened his questioning of Rittenhouse by asking, "Everyone you shot at that night you intended to kill, correct?"

"I didn't intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.

When the DA pressed Rittenhouse that he stopped these people by "killing them," Rittenhouse pushed back, responding, "Two of them passed away, but I stopped the threat from attacking me."

Rittenhouse agreed with Ringer that he intentionally used "deadly force" on his victims that night.

"I didn't know if it was going to kill them, but I used deadly force to stop the threat that was attacking me."

The cross-examination is ongoing.