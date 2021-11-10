US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies

live news

Live

US stocks sink after inflation...

live news

Live

Call to Earth Day

Live Updates

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his own defense

By Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 12:07 p.m. ET, November 10, 2021
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Rittenhouse testifies he didn't intend to kill anyone, but agrees he used "deadly force"

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(
(

Prosecutor Thomas Binger is now cross-examining defendant Kyle Rittenhouse. The ADA opened his questioning of Rittenhouse by asking, "Everyone you shot at that night you intended to kill, correct?"

"I didn't intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.

When the DA pressed Rittenhouse that he stopped these people by "killing them," Rittenhouse pushed back, responding, "Two of them passed away, but I stopped the threat from attacking me."

Rittenhouse agreed with Ringer that he intentionally used "deadly force" on his victims that night.

"I didn't know if it was going to kill them, but I used deadly force to stop the threat that was attacking me."

The cross-examination is ongoing.

8 min ago

Rittenhouse testifies that he saw a pistol in shooting victim Gaige Grosskreutz's hand before he shot him

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse testified that after he fell to the ground, he saw Gaige Grosskreutz standing in front of him. He said that he saw a pistol in Grosskreutz's hand

"My rifle is down. His hands are up. His pistol is in his hand, and then he looks at me, and that's when he brings his arm down...like his arm is like that with me on the ground and his pistol is pointed at me," Rittenhouse testified.

"That's when I shoot him," he continued.

He said that he shot Grosskreutz once but did not know where he shot him

Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz once in his right bicep with his AR-15 rifle. Grosskreutz was the only shooting victim to survive.

Asked by his attorney what happened after he shot Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse said, "He's no longer a threat to me."

15 min ago

Kyle Rittenhouse describes shooting: "I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse said that as he was running, shooting victim Joseph Rosenbaum threw a bag and a chain at him. He said that another person with Rosenbaum told him, "get him, kill him."

Rittenhouse said that he pointed his gun at Rosenbaum, who continued to chase him.

"After he throws the bag and he continues to run, he's gaining speed on me, a gunshot is fired from behind me, directly behind me. I take a few steps, and that's when I turn around. As I'm turning around, Mr. Rosenbaum is ... coming at me with his arms out in front of him. I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun."

Defense attorney Mark Richards asked Rittenhouse, "As you see him lunging at you, what do you do?" 

"I shoot him," he responded.

Asked by his attorney how many times he shot Rosenbaum, he said, "I believe four." 

Rittenhouse said that he continued running with the intention of going to the police.

Asked why he was trying to get to the police, Rittenhouse said, "Because I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself."

20 min ago

Rittenhouse resumes testimony after breaking down on stand

(Mark Hertzberg/Pool/AP)
(Mark Hertzberg/Pool/AP)

 Kyle Rittenhouse has resumed his testimony following a short recess after he broke down on the stand while he described the night of the shooting.

His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was heard sobbing loudly within earshot of jurors, as she watched her son break down crying while testifying on Wednesday, according to the pool reporter.

Someone sitting next to her, put an arm around her trying to console her, according to the pool reporter.

26 min ago

Rittenhouse's mother heard sobbing loudly in court as he testified, according to pool report

From CNN's Brad Parks

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was heard sobbing loudly within earshot of jurors as she watched her son break down crying while testifying on Wednesday, according to the pool reporter. 

Someone sitting next to her put an arm around her trying to console her, according to the pool reporter.

The trial took a brief break after Kyle Rittenhouse broke down on the stand. The court is now back in session, and the defense team is continuing questioning Kyle Rittenhouse.

29 min ago

Court calls recess after Rittenhouse breaks down while describing night of the shooting

(Pool)
(Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse — the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer — broke down on the stand as he was questioned about the night of the shooting.

Rittenhouse, who is on trial on homicide charges, is testifying in his own defense. His defense team has argued he acted in self-defense when he opened fire.

The judge called for a brief break after Rittenhouse became emotional.

35 min ago

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies man he shot "ambushed" him

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the night of the shooting, after speaking to a friend on the phone, he started running toward the Car Source to put out the fires that were being set at the business.

He said that as he was running, shooting victim Joseph Rosenbaum "came out from behind the car and ambushed me."

Rittenhouse continued to narrate his attempt to get back to the Car Source where he was earlier that night. He said that as he was running, some protesters yelled at him, and he responded "friendly."

As Rittenhouse continued to describe these moments he started to break down on the stand in tears.

"I look over my shoulder, and Mr. Rosenbaum was now running from my right side, and I was cornered from...in front of me...There were people right there," Rittenhouse said, struggling to get the words out.

His attorney, Mark Richards, told him, "Take a deep breath, Kyle."

When it became clear that Rittenhouse was going to continue to have a hard time speaking, the judge decided to take a break.

Rittenhouse's testimony is expected to continue when court resumes.

21 min ago

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies that shooting victim Joseph Rosenbaum threatened to kill him

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Mark Hertzberg/Pool/AP)
(Mark Hertzberg/Pool/AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse testified that before he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, that Rosenbaum threatened to kill him.

Rittenhouse said that he encountered Rosenbaum in the streets in Kenosha on the night of August 25, 2020. Rittenhouse said that he and another person saw Rosenbaum "walking with a steel chain and he had a blue mask around his face." 

"He was just mad about something," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse claimed that he was seeing if any people at the protest "needed medical help" when he testified that Rosenbaum screamed at him "if I catch any of you f***ers alone, I'm going to f***ing kill you."

Rittenhouse said he was present in front of the Car Source business when he heard Rosenbaum levy more threats at him and the group he was with.

"He was screaming — he said, 'I'm going to cut your f***ing hearts out' — I'm not going to repeat the second word — but kill you, N-word," Rittenhouse testified.

Asked by his defense attorney if he observed Rosenbaum damage any property, Rittenhouse claimed he observed Rosenbaum tip a trailer and a port-a-potty over.

Rittenhouse's testimony is ongoing.

51 min ago

Rittenhouse says he gave his bulletproof vest away because he planned on helping with first aid at protest

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

During his testimony, defendant Kyle Rittenhouse said that on the day of the shooting, he was contacted by Nicholas Smith, who was employed at the Car Source dealership, and asked if he wanted help "watch over" the car dealership.

"Nick Smith, once we picked him up — he wanted to go to a bank to withdraw money. And the bank was closed. He was like, 'Hey, would you guys like to come with me and help watch over the Car Source, make sure there's no fires or anything?'"

Rittenhouse continued, "I said, 'OK.' I said, 'Here, Nick, I don't really need my bulletproof vest. I'm going to be helping people with first aid, so I gave him my bulletproof vest."