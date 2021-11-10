US
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his own defense

By Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:53 AM ET, Wed November 10, 2021
5 min ago

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies he did not go to Kenosha to look for trouble

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse is testifying in his ongoing murder trial.

Asked by his attorney Mark Richards if on Aug. 25, 2020, he came to downtown Kenosha to look for trouble, the 18-year-old said, "No."

Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. He is on trial on homicide charges.

4 min ago

Judge reads Kyle Rittenhouse his rights before he testifies

From CNN's Carma Hassan

Kyle Rittenhouse had his rights read by Judge Bruce Schroeder after he was called to testify by his defense attorneys.

Rittenhouse said "yes, your honor" when asked if he understood.

He is wearing a navy suit and tie and a white shirt.

12 min ago

Kyle Rittenhouse called to testify

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse has taken the stand to testify. Before his testimony begins, the judge asked him a series of questions to determine if it was his wish to testify. He answered yes.

His defense attorney is about to begin questioning him.

15 min ago

The lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Monday. Here's a recap.

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Kyle Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, is on trial.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies, a misdemeanor charge and a non-criminal violation. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse's actions constituted criminal homicide, but his attorneys say he shot the men in self-defense. Wisconsin law requires when a self-defense claim is raised, prosecutors must disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt – a difficult obstacle for the state.

Attorneys questioned several witnesses, including experts on guns, the detective who made the arrest, and the only person to survive being shot by Rittenhouse.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the courtroom Monday:

Gaige Grosskreutz:

  • He is the only one of the three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests in Kenosha last year who survived.
  • According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse shot and injured Grosskreutz, who approached him shortly after Anthony Huber was shot. The complaint said Grosskreutz put his hands in the air and then began to move toward Rittenhouse, who then fired one shot, hitting Grosskreutz in the arm.
  • Photos and videos presented in court show that Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he was standing a few feet from Rittenhouse. During that line of questioning, Grosskreutz agreed with the defense that his firearm was pointed at Rittenhouse. Later during redirect questioning by the prosecution, he said he never intentionally pointed his gun at Rittenhouse during the shooting.
  • When questioned by the defense attorney Grosskreutz agreed that "It wasn't until you pointed your gun at [Rittenhouse]...that he fired."

Jason Krueger:

  • The Kenosha police officer testified that he and his partner were responding to another call for a fire in the area of the protests when they heard gunshots.
  • Krueger said Kyle Rittenhouse approached his squad car carrying an AR-15 rifle with his hands in the air. Krueger testified that he commanded Rittenhouse to "keep away" and "stay back" from the car, but he kept walking toward the police. Krueger deployed his pepper spray.
  • He testified that when Rittenhouse was approaching the car he said "something about a shooting" but gave "no verbal indication" that he was the person who shot his gun.
16 min ago

Here's a reminder of the events leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Kyle Rittenhouse, the armed Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, went on trial Monday on homicide charges.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Anthony M. Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.

Here's a recap of how the night of Aug. 25, 2020, unfolded:

The violence in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 people, came amid a tense summer of protests and unrest as masses of people denounced how American police treated Black people.

Rittenhouse, from nearby Antioch, had an affinity for guns and supported "Blue Lives Matter" and then-President Donald Trump, according to his social media accounts.

On Aug. 23, 2020, a Kenosha Police officer shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times in the back. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and quickly spread online, leading to outrage and protests as well as violence and destruction over the next few days.

Some people – including a number who did not live in Kenosha – took the matter of safety into their own hands. Rittenhouse was among them.

Wearing a green T-shirt and a backward baseball cap, the armed Rittenhouse walked the streets of the city on the night of Aug. 25 with a group of armed men, video and photos from the protests show. Hours after curfew, Rittenhouse was walking down the streets near a car dealership holding what investigators later determined to be "a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style .223 rifle," the criminal complaint against him states.

The complaint says Rittenhouse clashed with people gathered near the car dealership for reasons not specified.

Rosenbaum was unarmed and threw an object that appeared to be a plastic bag at him and missed, according to the complaint. Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse moved across the parking lot and appeared to be in close proximity when loud bangs suddenly rang out and Rosenbaum fell to the ground, according to the complaint.

As Rosenbaum lay on the ground, Rittenhouse made a call on his cellphone and said, "I just killed somebody" as he ran away, the complaint alleges. A journalist who was following the suspect and the victim at the time provided investigators with more details on what happened. He told investigators the man shot was trying to get the suspect's gun, according to the complaint.

Another video shows the suspect running from the scene followed by people in hot pursuit.

"A person can be heard yelling what sounds like, 'Beat him up!' Another person can be heard yelling what sounds like, 'Hey, he shot him!'" the criminal complaint alleges. In another video, a person yells, "Get him! Get that dude!"

Rittenhouse tripped and fell as people chased him down, and as he lay on the ground, a person identified as Huber approached him with a skateboard in his right hand, the complaint says. Huber appeared to reach Rittenhouse's gun with one hand as the skateboard hit the teen in the shoulder, the complaint states, and Rittenhouse then shot Huber.

Rittenhouse then pointed his gun at a third man, later identified as Grosskreutz, who was holding a handgun, the complaint states. He was shot in the right arm and took off in the opposite direction screaming for a medic while the defendant walked away, the complaint alleges.

Rittenhouse left the shooting scene still armed and walked toward officers with his hands up, but police passed by him without arresting him, video shows. He ultimately went home and turned himself in at his local police department the next morning.

He was extradited to Wisconsin to face charges and released after posting $2 million in bail

CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Faith Karimi contributed to this report.