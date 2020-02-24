Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar, California on Feb. 7, but now fans across the globe can honor the basketball star and his daughter via livestream.

The celebration of life will be held at the Staples Center on today Los Angeles and will be available on TIDAL, the streaming platform, today. TIDAL tweeted the announcement, confirming that non-subscribers will also be able to watch.

“We’re honored to bring the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant to fans across the globe via livestream,” TIDAL said in the tweet. “Members, as well as non-members, are welcome to tune in on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.”