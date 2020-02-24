Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service
How you can watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony in Corona Del Mar, California on Feb. 7, but now fans across the globe can honor the basketball star and his daughter via livestream.
The celebration of life will be held at the Staples Center on today Los Angeles and will be available on TIDAL, the streaming platform, today. TIDAL tweeted the announcement, confirming that non-subscribers will also be able to watch.
“We’re honored to bring the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant to fans across the globe via livestream,” TIDAL said in the tweet. “Members, as well as non-members, are welcome to tune in on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.”
These fans got up at 5 a.m. to drive to the memorial
Anthony Mercado and his brother Edward got up at 5 a.m. to drive to the memorial Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Edward said he expects the tears to flow when the memorial begins at 10 a.m. local time.
What we know about the deadly helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant and his his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a California helicopter crash last month.
Here's what we know about the crash:
- What happened: A helicopter carrying nine people crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. The aircraft headed to Thousand Oaks for a basketball game, where Gianna was expected to play and Bryant was expected to coach.
- The victims: The other victims were Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa's parents, John and Keri; Payton's mother, Sarah; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.
- We're still not sure what caused it: Federal investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
- It was a foggy day: Minutes before the crash, their pilot was trying to get special permission to fly though foggy conditions. Seconds before the crash, the pilot told air traffic control he was trying to avoid a cloud layer.
Vanessa Bryant will attend memorial today
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, will attend the memorial at Staples Center today, according to a source close to the Lakers and the Bryant Family.
The basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried privately earlier this month at a Southern California cemetery following their deaths Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.
In a recent Instagram post, Vanessa said that she is struggling to process the sudden loss of both her husband and daughter.
"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words," Bryant said in her post. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me."
Kobe Bryant and his daughter were privately buried earlier this month
Today the public will celebrate the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. But the two were privately mourned earlier this month.
The Bryants were were buried on Feb. 7 at a Southern California cemetery following their deaths in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials showed.
Their resting place is Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, the documents stated. The cemetery is about two miles from the Pacific Ocean and less than a 10-minute drive from the family's church, Our Lady Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach.
No details about a possible graveside service were released.
The Bryants are Catholic, and Kobe Bryant stopped by the parish's chapel just hours before the fatal crash.
The death certificates list Bryant as an "author, producer, and athlete" and his daughter as a "coach and student."