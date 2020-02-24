Today the public will celebrate the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. But the two were privately mourned earlier this month.

The Bryants were were buried on Feb. 7 at a Southern California cemetery following their deaths in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials showed.

Their resting place is Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, the documents stated. The cemetery is about two miles from the Pacific Ocean and less than a 10-minute drive from the family's church, Our Lady Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach.

No details about a possible graveside service were released.

The Bryants are Catholic, and Kobe Bryant stopped by the parish's chapel just hours before the fatal crash.

The death certificates list Bryant as an "author, producer, and athlete" and his daughter as a "coach and student."