Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service
Vanessa Bryant will attend memorial today
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, will attend the memorial at Staples Center today, according to a source close to the Lakers and the Bryant Family.
The basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried privately earlier this month at a Southern California cemetery following their deaths Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.
In a recent Instagram post, Vanessa said that she is struggling to process the sudden loss of both her husband and daughter.
"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words," Bryant said in her post. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me."
Kobe Bryant and his daughter were privately buried earlier this month
Today the public will celebrate the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. But the two were privately mourned earlier this month.
The Bryants were were buried on Feb. 7 at a Southern California cemetery following their deaths in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials showed.
Their resting place is Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, the documents stated. The cemetery is about two miles from the Pacific Ocean and less than a 10-minute drive from the family's church, Our Lady Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach.
No details about a possible graveside service were released.
The Bryants are Catholic, and Kobe Bryant stopped by the parish's chapel just hours before the fatal crash.
The death certificates list Bryant as an "author, producer, and athlete" and his daughter as a "coach and student."