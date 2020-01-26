Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California
Tail number of crashed helicopter matched one owned by Bryant
The helicopter involved in the crash today that killed Kobe Bryant was a Sikorsky S-76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The tail number matches a helicopter Bryant has owned for years. The chopper was adorned with his logo.
In 2010, GQ magazine wrote about how Bryant regularly took his own helicopter to work:
"He takes a private helicopter from Orange County, where he lives... to every home game. It's a nice dash of glitz, a touch of showbiz... But Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body. It's no different than his weights or his whirlpool tubs or his custom-made Nikes. Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can't sit in a car for two hours." The helicopter "Ensures that he gets to staples center feeling fresh, that his body is warm and loose and fluid as mercury when he steps onto the court."
The following footage was taken from the crash site today:
President Trump: "That is terrible news!"
President Trump called the death of Kobe Bryant "terrible news" today in a tweet.
Los Angeles mayor on Bryant: "This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words"
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement on Kobe Bryant's death:
“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief," Garcetti said.
Israeli prime minister tweets condolences about Kobe Bryant
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his condolences Sunday following the death of Kobe Bryant:
"I was sad to hear of the tragedy in the United States, a sad day for all lovers of sport in the world. Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest in the history of basketball, died today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in California. He is survived by his wife, four children, and millions of basketball fans around the world. He will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace," Netanyahu said.
Celebrities react to Bryant's death
Celebrities also took to Twitter this afternoon to share their condolences over the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
"RIP Kobe Bryant," Skip Bayless tweeted. "I cannot believe I just typed those words."
Federal Aviation Administration to investigate helicopter crash
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the Calabasas California helicopter crash, the FAA said in a statement.
“A S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, Calif. Local authorities say that five people were on board. Please check with local authorities for more information on the condition of the occupants,” the FAA said in its statement.
Athletes react to Bryant's death
Athletes across all sports have taken to Twitter this afternoon to share their condolences over the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
"This is not real right now," said former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce.
LeBron James had passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list a day before Bryant's death
On Saturday Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list during the Lakers' game with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bryant tweeted congrats to James. It would be his last tweet before his death.
Bryant also posted on his Instagram congratulating James.
Bryant was on a helicopter that crashed in Southern California
The helicopter Kobe Bryant was on crashed in Calabasas, California, Sunday around 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT), according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
There were a total of five people on board the helicopter.
Flames have been extinguished, the department said.