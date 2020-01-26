The helicopter involved in the crash today that killed Kobe Bryant was a Sikorsky S-76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The tail number matches a helicopter Bryant has owned for years. The chopper was adorned with his logo.

In 2010, GQ magazine wrote about how Bryant regularly took his own helicopter to work:

"He takes a private helicopter from Orange County, where he lives... to every home game. It's a nice dash of glitz, a touch of showbiz... But Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body. It's no different than his weights or his whirlpool tubs or his custom-made Nikes. Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can't sit in a car for two hours." The helicopter "Ensures that he gets to staples center feeling fresh, that his body is warm and loose and fluid as mercury when he steps onto the court."

The following footage was taken from the crash site today: