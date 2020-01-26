Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Bryant: "I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete"
Former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted a video discussing Kobe Bryant, saying his death was a "loss that's hard to comprehend."
Abdul-Jabbar played for the Lakers from 1975-1989.
Barack Obama: "Kobe was a legend on the court"
Former President Barack Obama used Twitter to share his thoughts and condolences over Kobe Bryant's death, saying the legendary NBA star was "just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act."
Read Obama's tweet:
Kobe Bryant and his daughter were expected at sports academy for a game today
NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter were expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game scheduled for noon today.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, was expected to play in the game and Kobe Bryant was expected to coach, according to Lady Mavericks team director Evelyn Morales.
The game was expected to be played against the team Lady Pride and was part of a tournament in the Mamba Cup Series.
Sports columnist to CNN: Kobe Bryant "was more than sports"
USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan told CNN on air today that Kobe Bryant was more than sports.
“In many ways he was the Los Angeles Lakers. When you think of Kobe Bryant, it's sports, but it's more than sports. He was part of our culture, Olympic teams, Hollywood, the father of four daughters. He has been seen at women’s sporting events supporting the US women’s soccer team, WNBA games with his girls, and all about the empowerment of young women," Brennan told CNN.
Shaquille O'Neal, a longtime Lakers teammate, calls Bryant's death a "tragedy"
Shaquille O'Neal mourned the death of his former Lakers teammate today on Twitter where he said "there's no words to express the pain I'm going through."
O'Neal played on the Lakers from 1996-2004 and won three championships with the team.
O'Neal expanded on his thoughts on Bryant more in a later post on Instagram.
"Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man," O'Neal wrote. "That was what we had most in common."
Fans create a makeshift memorial for Bryant at Staples Center
Dozens of fans descended on Los Angeles' Staples Center today to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant in front of a small memorial.
Bryant was a Lakers legend who played on the team for 20 years. He won five NBA championships with the team.
Kobe Bryant's high school "deeply saddened" over his death
Kobe Bryant's alma mater, Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, issued a statement Sunday about his death.
“This is a difficult day for everyone in our school community. The Lower Marion School District is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our most illustrious alumni Kobe Bryant. Mr. Bryant’s connection to Lower Merion High School where he played basketball prior to joining the NBA has raised the profile of our high school and our district throughout the world. Our school community will always be grateful for his ongoing generosity to his alma mater including his dedication of our Kobe Bryant gymnasium and his support of our girls and boys basketball teams,” said Amy Buckman, school spokeswoman.
Gregg Downer, the school's head basketball coach, coached Bryant from 1992 to 1996. Bryant led the team to the 1996 state championship, Buckman said.
"Mr. Downer said he was completely shocked and devastated today upon hearing the news, adding that Aces nation has lost its heartbeat," Buckman said.
NBPA "stunned and devastated" by Kobe Bryant's death
The National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Kobe Bryant's death today:
"We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family," the league said.
Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna was in helicopter that crashed
Kobe Bryant’s daughter 13-year-old Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California, today, according to a source with knowledge of the situation who corresponded with CNN.