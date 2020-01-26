Barack Obama: "Kobe was a legend on the court"

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter were expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game scheduled for noon today.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, was expected to play in the game and Kobe Bryant was expected to coach, according to Lady Mavericks team director Evelyn Morales.

The game was expected to be played against the team Lady Pride and was part of a tournament in the Mamba Cup Series.