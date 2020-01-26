Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant: The "greatest Laker of all-time is gone"

Earvin "Magic" Johnson hugs Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, Harry How/Getty Images

In a series of tweets Sunday, Earvin "Magic" Johnson -- a former Laker and the team's president of basketball operations -- spoke candidly about Kobe Bryant.

"I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court," Johnson tweeted.

"My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players," he said.

Read Johnson's tweets below: