Kobe Bryant dies at 41
Tiger Woods on Kobe Bryant: "He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor"
Golf legend Tiger Woods spoke with a reporter about Kobe Bryant's competitive nature Sunday;
“The fire. He burns so competitively hot and desire to win. He brought it each and every night on both ends of the floor. Not too many guys can say that throughout NBA history. He would lock up on D. Obviously, he was dominant on the offensive side. But any time he was in the game, he would take on their best player and shut them down for all 48 minutes. That was one of the more impressive things throughout his entire career. Then when he ruptured his Achilles and went to the foul line and made his shots, that is tough," Woods said.
There was "extremely low visibility" while Bryant was on the helicopter
There was extremely low visibility at the time of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
The conditions were foggy and cloudy with a drizzle, Guy said.
"Relative humidity was 100% meaning the air was like soup," Guy added.
The fog and subsequent pollution from wildfires was also lingering in the air.
International sports organizations and teams share their condolences
The Olympics, International Basketball Federation and AC Milan soccer team in Italy used Twitter to share their thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant.
"We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe," AC Milan tweeted.
Bryant lived in Italy for eight years while his father played in the Italian Professional Basketball League. Bryant spoke Italian fluently.
NBA teams pay their respects to Kobe Bryant during Sunday games
As news of Kobe Bryant's death spread, teams across the league honored the NBA legend during their games today.
The Toronto Raptors let the 24-second shot clock run out after tip-off during their game with the Spurs as a sign of respect for the 5-time NBA champion.
The Los Angeles Clippers also let the 24-second shot-clock run out, while their opponent Orlando Magic got an 8-second violation. Bryant wore numbers 24 and 8 during his career.
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans also followed suit, with fans chanting "Kobe."
The Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks also took the 24-second and 8-second violations. Hawks guard Trae Young also wore the number 8 in honor of Bryant.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns also paid tributes to Bryant.
Madison Square Garden pays tribute to Bryant
New York City's Madison Square Garden was lit up tonight in purple and yellow as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
A large image of Bryant can also be seen outside the arena.
Children receive news of Kobe Bryant's death at basketball tournament
Dozens of young basketball players were seen mourning the passing of Kobe Bryant this morning in Calabasas at a tournament.
"This photo taken this morning at #KobeBryant tournament in #calabasas as the kids received the news. A youth team from Tenaya was playing in the tournament when they received the news and cancelled games. #heartbreaking," news anchor Alexan Balekian tweeted along with the photo.
LeBron James visibly shaken up by Kobe Bryant's death
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen getting emotional while exiting the team plane on Sunday following the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna had died.
The Lakers were arriving at LAX after having played against the 76ers last night in Philadelphia.
FAA says helicopter that crashed was built in 1991
The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others that crashed today was built in 1991 according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76B, is registered to Island Express Holding Corp., according to a FAA registry database.
The helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Island Express Holding Corp is based in the Southern California city of Fillmore, according to the California Secretary of State database. Calls to Island Express were not answered on Sunday.
Sikorsky, the helicopter manufacturer, expressed condolences in a tweet Sunday.
Orange County baseball coach, his daughter and wife were in helicopter crash along with Kobe Bryant
Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli were aboard the helicopter with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna when it crashed Sunday morning in Calabasas, CA, Altobelli’s brother Tony Altobelli told CNN.
Gianna and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy and were flying from Orange County to Thousand Oaks to attend a game, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN.
“It was something John routinely did, flying up with Kobe to attend games with his daughter,” La Ruffa said.