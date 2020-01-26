Dwyane Wade shares emotional Instagram story on Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant drives against Dwyane Wade during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game.

In a series of videos on Instagram, Dwyane Wade spoke about Kobe Bryant.

"It seems like a bad dream you just wanna wake up from. It's a nightmare," Wade said through tears. "It's a sad day, there's no way around it."

"My family and I have been sharing Kobe stories. HE has so many moments he's given us. I'm thankful for those moments. He was one of my favorite players ... I'm gonna miss the friendship."

"When I came in the league I chased him. That's who I chased."