Sports columnist to CNN: Kobe Bryant "was more than sports"

AFP/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal mourned the death of his former Lakers teammate today on Twitter where he said "there's no words to express the pain I'm going through."

O'Neal played on the Lakers from 1996-2004 and won three championships with the team.

O'Neal expanded on his thoughts on Bryant more in a later post on Instagram.

"Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man," O'Neal wrote. "That was what we had most in common."