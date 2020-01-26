Former President Clinton: "Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and businessman Andrew Yang were among the presidential hopefuls to share their thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant today.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “I wanted to add I know I just read, President Obama's statement about Kobe Bryant, and just how tragic that is losing his daughter. In that same helicopter crash. And so our thoughts and prayers are with their family."

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: "I just heard about it and I’m shocked, especially shocked that his daughters are reportedly there as well. This is somebody who affected so many fans and supporters, and it’s very difficult to believe."

Former Vice President Joe Biden: "As I was getting off the bus to come in, I heard about Kobe Bryant. I didn't know him well, only met him a couple of times. But you know, it makes you realize that you've got to make every day count. Every single – every single day count."

Businessman Andrew Yang: "This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time."