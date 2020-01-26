Candles are displayed at a makeshift memorial in front of a mural in downtown Los Angeles. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

As the world tries to come to terms with the crash that claimed the life of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, fans and cities across the United States have been paying tribute to the NBA legend.

"Kobe just meant the world to me and all of us here in LA, growing up just idolizing somebody who dedicated their grind to their craft," one fan told CNN affiliate KABC.

"He always wanted to push to a higher level. You don't see that no more. I just appreciate everything you did Kobe, for real."

Los Angeles City Hall was lit up in Lakers purple and gold Sunday night to honor the player.

The city's airport was adorned in the same colors, with a post on its Twitter account saying, "Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today."

And outside the Staples Center, where millions watched the icon play, fans gathered despite the additional security measures set up for the Grammy Awards taking place.

"We just didn't know where else to go," a group of fans told CNN affiliate KTLA.

