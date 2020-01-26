Kobe Bryant dies at 41
NBA postpones Lakers game scheduled for Tuesday night
The National Basketball Association has announced that Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed.
Read the full statement:
"The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The game will be rescheduled at a later date."
This artist painted a Los Angeles mural to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant
The artist Muck Rock painted a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who was often called Gigi, in Los Angeles following the deadly helicopter crash.
The mural shows the father-daughter duo together, with the words "Kobe & Gigi forever daddy's girl" painted next to it.
This is the helicopter that was involved in the crash
Pilot Kurt Deetz, a former colleague of the helicopter pilot killed in the crash, took a photograph of the aircraft in 2016.
The helicopter crashed Sunday on a hillside in Calabasas, California, killing nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
Grandmother remembers "amazing granddaughter" and "her beautiful mom" after crash
Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester, passengers on Kobe Bryant's helicopter yesterday, were killed in the crash.
Cathy Chester, Payton’s grandmother and Sarah’s mother-in-law, posted this undated photograph of them on Facebook.
"To Family and Friends, we have lost our amazing granddaughter Payton Chester and her beautiful mom Sarah George Chester. They were on their way to an elite basketball game at the Mamba academy, aboard Kobe’s helicopter. We were Gaga and Papa to Payton and wore that title proudly," she wrote on Facebook.
California school mourns deaths of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant and coach Christina Mauser
Harbor Day School, the private school in Corona del Mar that Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna attended, remembered the 13-year-old as a "vital part" of the school's community.
"She was always smiling. She looked out for the underdog and never left anyone out. Gianna was a strong leader, had a work ethic that was unmatched, and had a level of maturity beyond her 13 years," the school said in a statement.
Harbor View girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser also died in the Sunday crash. The school said she "put her heart and soul into coaching and teaching physical education."
Pilot death's has shaken the tight-knit helicopter community
Former colleagues of Ara Zobayan, the pilot in the deadly helicopter crash, are remembering him today.
Kurt Deetz recognized Zobayan’s voice right away when he heard the ATC tower recording. The had a jovial working relationship.
Zobayan was outspoken, he said, a presence with a distinctive voice and big personality. Deetz declined to comment on Zobayan’s experience flying but said he trusted him enough to fly with him.
Another fellow pilot, Jared Yochim, told CNN that he too recognized Zobayan’s voice on the recordings. “There’s a reason that people wanted to fly with him,” Yochim said. “He was just a cool, calm guy.”
Yochim said the news of the pilot’s death has shaken a small, tight-knit community of helicopter pilots. He and Deetz cautioned against arm-chair speculation about what may have happened.
“We need to wait for [authorities] to complete an investigation. There may be lessons to be learned,” Yochim said.
Neighbors remember pilot as "mild-mannered" and "always pleasant"
Neighbors of Ara Zobayan, the pilot who was killed in yesterday's helicopter crash, said he was friendly — but exacting.
Robert Sapia told CNN that Zobayan would often point out details at the Huntington Beach condominium complex that needed tended, such as fallen palm fronds.
Another neighbor, Angie LaPorte, said she saw him every day at the mailbox.
“He was kind of a mild-mannered guy,” she said. “Always pleasant but never super talkative.”
LaPorte said she learned of his death when she stepped outside of her condo unit early Monday morning.
“I heard from the landscape guys,” she said. “They all loved him.”
Radio stations in Southern California go silent for Bryant
Radio stations in Southern California went silent at lunchtime to honor Kobe Bryant, at the request of the Southern California Broadcasters Association.
Beginning at noon local time, the moment of silence lasted one minute, eight seconds — the timing chosen because Bryant wore jersey No. 8 for the first part of his career before changing to No. 24.
A slight static sound could be heard on news radio station KNX during the moment of silence, which aired audio from the crash site.
Bodies of 3 victims have been recovered from crash site
Three victims have been recovered from the helicopter crash site that killed nine, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Investigators from the coroner’s office Special Operations Response Team were able to recover the three bodies Sunday night before darkness and safety concerns suspended the search, according to a statement.
All three have been taken to the coroner’s Forensic Science Center where they will be examined and positively identified.
Investigators will continue their recovery efforts today.