Knoxville mayor says officer injured in school shooting is "conscious" and "going to be okay"
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says the officer injured in today’s shooting at Austin-East High School is "conscious" and "going to be okay."
Kincannon said she spoke to him and he was in good spirits.
“I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect the students and staff at the school, and he said he’d rather he be hurt than anybody else,” the mayor said.
Knoxville Police confirm one person is dead and one officer injured in today's shooting
Knoxville Police say that one person has died, one of their officers was injured and one person is in custody following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School today.
In a statement posted to their Facebook page, police say that officers responded to a report of a "male subject who was possibly armed in the school."
When he was approached, they say shots were fired and a Knoxville Police officer was struck at least once. He is at UT Medical Center and his injuries are not "expected to be life-threatening," the post said.
One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, the post said. There are no other known gunshot victims.
Police said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.
"Austin-East Magnet High School is committed to providing an outstanding education for more than 640 students in East Knoxville," the school said on its website.
The school is a Title 1 school, which is a federal program that provides financial assistance "schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families," according to the US education department.
"We are a Title I magnet high school with a performing arts focus that offers resources including visual arts, CTE and rigorous academic courses," Austin-East says on its website. "We also offer a variety of extracurricular activities ranging from sports to robotics."
The spring semester for Knox County Schools, Austin-East Magnet High School's district, began on Jan. 5. According to county policies, students could choose between in-person or virtual learning because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Students can utilize in-person, on-campus instruction with additional safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or they can utilize our virtual learning program," the district said on its website.
"No active threat" at scene of school shooting, sheriff's say
There is "no active threat" at Austin-East High School, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, CNN affiliate WVLT reports.
WVLT reported that Knox Sheriff spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said someone from the department is heading to the hospital to check on the injured police officer.
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Nashville are on the scene of the shooting, the agency tweeted.
The agency said it will be assisting law enforcement at the scene.
Correction: An earlier version of this post included the incorrect call letters for CNN's Knoxville affiliate. It is CNN affiliate WVLT. The post also included the wrong name for the sheriff's office. It is the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Knox County Schools Superintendent says school building is secure
Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said Austin-East Magnet High School has been secured.
"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," he tweeted.
Tennessee governor calls shooting "tragic" and asks for prayers for the victims
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee acknowledged a "very difficult and tragic situation" unfolding at a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He made the comments as he began an education briefing, asking for prayers for the victims.
Knoxville Police set up reunification site following shooting at high school
Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, tweeted that they have established a reunification site near Austin-East Magnet High School.
Moments ago police said multiple people had been shot at the school.
Multiple gunshot victims reported at high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, police say
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, Knoxville Police said Monday.
Multiple agencies have responded to the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, Knoxville Police Department tweeted.