Live Updates

Reports of shooting at Tennessee high school

By Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 5:11 p.m. ET, April 12, 2021
What we know about Austin-East High School

Police surround the area near Austin-East High on Monday. Brianna Paciorka/The Knoxville News-Sentinel/USA Today Network

The school where the shooting happened provides academic and arts classes to more than 640 students in East Knoxville, according to information from the school's website.

"Austin-East Magnet High School is committed to providing an outstanding education for more than 640 students in East Knoxville," the school said on its website.

The school is a Title 1 school, which is a federal program that provides financial assistance "schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families," according to the US education department.

"We are a Title I magnet high school with a performing arts focus that offers resources including visual arts, CTE and rigorous academic courses," Austin-East says on its website. "We also offer a variety of extracurricular activities ranging from sports to robotics."

The spring semester for Knox County Schools, Austin-East Magnet High School's district, began on Jan. 5. According to county policies, students could choose between in-person or virtual learning because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Students can utilize in-person, on-campus instruction with additional safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or they can utilize our virtual learning program," the district said on its website.

"No active threat" at scene of school shooting, sheriff's say

From CNN's Kay Jones

There is "no active threat" at Austin-East High School, according to the Knoxville Sheriff's Department, CNN affiliate WVLT reports. 

WVLT reported that Knoxville Sheriff spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said someone from the department is heading to the hospital to check on the injured police officer. 

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Nashville are on the scene of the shooting, the agency tweeted.

The agency said it will be assisting law enforcement at the scene.

Correction: An earlier version of this post included the incorrect call letters for CNN's Knoxville affiliate. It is CNN affiliate WVLT.

Knox County Schools Superintendent says school building is secure

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said Austin-East Magnet High School has been secured.

"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," he tweeted.

Tennessee governor calls shooting "tragic" and asks for prayers for the victims

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee acknowledged a "very difficult and tragic situation" unfolding at a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He made the comments as he began an education briefing, asking for prayers for the victims.

Knoxville Police set up reunification site following shooting at high school

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, tweeted that they have established a reunification site near Austin-East Magnet High School.

Moments ago police said multiple people had been shot at the school.

Multiple gunshot victims reported at high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, police say

From CNN's Kay Jones

Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, Knoxville Police said Monday.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School, Knoxville Police Department tweeted.

The investigation is "active," police say.  